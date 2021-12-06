Making it yourself: Sweet and savoury dukkah recipe

Preheat oven to 180˚C.

Place walnuts, pumpkin seeds and pine nuts on a tray and put in the oven for 8-10 minutes, until nuts are lightly roasted.

Put cumin, coriander, fennel and pepper in a wide pan and dry fry (without oil) for 3-4 minutes until fragrant.

Put the roasted nuts and seeds in a food processor and pulse briefly.

Grind the toasted spices, in 2-3 batches, using a mortar and pestle.

Add the spices, chilli and salt to the nut mixture and and pulse briefly so they are well combined and the nuts are ground into chunks. (Leave some texture, so it doesn't become sandy butter!)