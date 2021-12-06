Making it yourself: Sweet and savoury dukkah recipe

Dukkah keeps for ages in a sealed container and with sweet and savoury options to choose from you'll be able to add a bit of zing to whatever you can think of, from breakfast to dessert, or pizza to yoghurt.
Ingredients
Savoury dukkah
|2 cups
|walnuts
|1 cup
|pumpkin seeds
|1 cup
|pine nuts
|3 Tbsp
|cumin seeds
|3 Tbsp
|coriander seeds
|3 Tbsp
|fennel seeds
|1 tsp
|freshly ground black pepper
|1 tsp
|red chilli flakes
|2 tsp
|flaky sea salt
|½ cup
|toasted sesame seeds
|2 Tbsp
|black sesame seeds
Sweet dukkah
|2 cups
|walnuts
|1 cup
|pistachio nuts
|1 cup
|whole almonds
|1 Tbsp
|runny honey
|1
|large orange, finely grated zest
|1 Tbsp
|cinnamon
|1 Tbsp
|ground cardamom
|¼ tsp
|ground cloves
|2 Tbsp
|raw sugar
|2 Tbsp
|poppy seeds
|⅓ cup
|toasted sesame seeds
Directions
To make the savoury dukkah:
- Preheat oven to 180˚C.
- Place walnuts, pumpkin seeds and pine nuts on a tray and put in the oven for 8-10 minutes, until nuts are lightly roasted.
- Put cumin, coriander, fennel and pepper in a wide pan and dry fry (without oil) for 3-4 minutes until fragrant.
- Put the roasted nuts and seeds in a food processor and pulse briefly.
- Grind the toasted spices, in 2-3 batches, using a mortar and pestle.
- Add the spices, chilli and salt to the nut mixture and and pulse briefly so they are well combined and the nuts are ground into chunks. (Leave some texture, so it doesn't become sandy butter!)
- Add the sesame seeds and transfer to an airtight container. You can sprinkle the savoury dukkah on anything that takes your fancy – from lamb to salads, pizza, pasta, dips, eggplant – even soup. Makes 3¾ cups.
To make the sweet dukkah:
- Preheat oven to 180˚C.
- Place walnuts, pistachio nuts and almonds on a tray. Drizzle with honey, sprinkle over the orange zest and put in the oven for 8-10 minutes until lightly roasted. Put roasted nuts in a food processor and pulse briefly.
- Add the spices and sugar and pulse until combined and the nuts are ground into chunks. Add the poppy and sesame seeds and transfer to an airtight container. Sprinkle the sweet dukkah on anything from fruit salad to yoghurt, fruit crumble, or even on top of iced cakes! Makes 3½ cups.
