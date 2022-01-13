Lemongrass sesame pork with fast-pickled cucumber

This recipe is by Nathan Houpapa, the executive chef of Cafe Hanoi, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant in Auckland's CBD.
See more of his BBQ recipes here
For this recipe, serve the pork skewers with the cucumber and some lettuce leaves to wrap the meat in. Goes great with Sriracha hot sauce.
Pork skewers
|1 kg
|Pork loin, (or pork belly) (Main)
|½ cup
|White sugar
|¼ cup
|Water
|3 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|3 Tbsp
|Lemongrass, finely chopped (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|White sesame seeds (Main)
|2 tsp
|Ground pepper
Fast-pickled cucumber
|3
|Lebanese cucumber (Main)
|250 ml
|Water, warm
|125 ml
|Rice vinegar
|60 g
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 Tbsp
|Red chilli, finely chopped (or you can use dried chilli flakes) (Main)
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
Pork skewers
- Soak a packet of bamboo skewers in water for at least an hour (so they don't burn on the BBQ).
- Make the marinade: Heat the sugar in a small saucepan over high heat. Swirl the pan as it heats up and starts to melt to dissolve all the sugar. Once the sugar is a dark amber caramel, carefully add the water to stop the cooking process. Add the fish sauce, lemongrass, cracked pepper and sesame seeds and leave to cool.
- Slice the pork across the grain into thin slices. Marinate for at least 30 mins (2 hours is preferable), then thread the pork onto bamboo skewers and grill over a hot BBQ until done. These will cook quickly, so shouldn't need more than a couple of minutes per side.
Fast-pickled cucumber
- Make the pickling liquor: Dissolve the sugar and salt in the warm water then add rice vinegar and chilli.
- Use a peeler to peel the cucumber into ribbons. Soak in the pickling liquor for five minutes.