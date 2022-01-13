Lemongrass sesame pork with fast-pickled cucumber

This recipe is by Nathan Houpapa, the executive chef of Cafe Hanoi, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant in Auckland's CBD.

For this recipe, serve the pork skewers with the cucumber and some lettuce leaves to wrap the meat in. Goes great with Sriracha hot sauce.

Pork skewers

1 kg Pork loin, (or pork belly) (Main) ½ cup White sugar ¼ cup Water 3 Tbsp Fish sauce 3 Tbsp Lemongrass, finely chopped (Main) 2 Tbsp White sesame seeds (Main) 2 tsp Ground pepper

Fast-pickled cucumber

3 Lebanese cucumber (Main) 250 ml Water, warm 125 ml Rice vinegar 60 g Sugar 1 tsp Salt 1 Tbsp Red chilli, finely chopped (or you can use dried chilli flakes) (Main)

Directions

Pork skewers

Soak a packet of bamboo skewers in water for at least an hour (so they don't burn on the BBQ). Make the marinade: Heat the sugar in a small saucepan over high heat. Swirl the pan as it heats up and starts to melt to dissolve all the sugar. Once the sugar is a dark amber caramel, carefully add the water to stop the cooking process. Add the fish sauce, lemongrass, cracked pepper and sesame seeds and leave to cool. Slice the pork across the grain into thin slices. Marinate for at least 30 mins (2 hours is preferable), then thread the pork onto bamboo skewers and grill over a hot BBQ until done. These will cook quickly, so shouldn't need more than a couple of minutes per side.

Fast-pickled cucumber