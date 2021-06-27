Lamb, kūmara and spinach coconut curry

Photo / Supplied.

This mild but flavourful slow cooker curry is perfect for the whole whānau

and requires minimal effort. We love it with Kiwi favourite kūmara but any root

vegetables such as potato, carrot or parsnip also make for excellent additions.

Plus, it's a great way to sneak in those veggies!

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 6½ hours

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

4 Lamb shoulder chops 2 Tbsp Pams Pure Flour 2 Brown onion, finely sliced 1 Tbsp Pams Mild Curry Powder 1 Tin Pams Coconut Milk 600 g Orange kūmara, peeled and cut into chuncks 120 g Baby spinach leaves

Method

Preheat the slow cooker to low. Remove any excess fat from the lamb shoulder chops. Dust the chops with the flour. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan and brown the lamb pieces on each side. Set aside. In the same pan add the onion and fry until soft, add the curry powder, stir well, add the coconut milk, 1/2 cup water and the salt, then pour into the slow cooker. Add the kūmara, cover with the lamb pieces, and cook on low for 6 hours or until tender. Add the spinach and allow to wilt, then serve.

Top Tip

This is delicious served with rice or roti. Add some chopped chilli to the mix if you prefer things a little spicy!

This content has been created in partnership with New World