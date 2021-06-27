Voyager 2021 media awards
Lamb, kūmara and spinach coconut curry

Lamb, kūmara and spinach coconut curry

This mild but flavourful slow cooker curry is perfect for the whole whānau
and requires minimal effort. We love it with Kiwi favourite kūmara but any root
vegetables such as potato, carrot or parsnip also make for excellent additions.
Plus, it's a great way to sneak in those veggies!

Serves: 4-6
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 6½ hours
Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

4Lamb shoulder chops
2 TbspPams Pure Flour
2Brown onion, finely sliced
1 TbspPams Mild Curry Powder
1Tin Pams Coconut Milk
600 gOrange kūmara, peeled and cut into chuncks
120 gBaby spinach leaves

Method

  1. Preheat the slow cooker to low. Remove any excess fat from the lamb shoulder chops. Dust the chops with the flour.
  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan and brown the lamb pieces on each side. Set aside.
  3. In the same pan add the onion and fry until soft, add the curry powder, stir well, add the coconut milk, 1/2 cup water and the salt, then pour into the slow cooker.
  4. Add the kūmara, cover with the lamb pieces, and cook on low for 6 hours or until tender.
  5. Add the spinach and allow to wilt, then serve.

Top Tip

  • This is delicious served with rice or roti. Add some chopped chilli to the mix if you prefer things a little spicy!

