Kylee Newton's spicy marmalade margarita

Photo / Kylee Newton

Ingredients

100ml tequila, or mezcal for a smoky version 30ml lime juice 2 Tbsp lime & chilli marmalade (see recipe link below or use store-bought marmalade) Large handful ice To garnish Salt, lime slice & chilli flakes

Directions

Place ice into a cocktail shaker with the tequila, lime juice and marmalade loosened with a teaspoon or two of water. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strained into pre-chilled coup glasses with a salted rim. Add a float of thinly sliced lime, a few chilli flakes and enjoy.

Click here for Kylee Newton's recipe for lime & chilli marmalade recipe.

Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver