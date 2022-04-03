Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Kylee Newton's spicy marmalade margarita

for 2 people

Photo / Kylee Newton

Kylee Newton
By
Kylee Newton

Author and food writer

Ingredients

100mltequila, or mezcal for a smoky version
30mllime juice
2 Tbsplime & chilli marmalade (see recipe link below or use store-bought marmalade)
Large handfulice
To garnishSalt, lime slice & chilli flakes

Directions

  1. Place ice into a cocktail shaker with the tequila, lime juice and marmalade loosened with a teaspoon or two of water.
  2. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strained into pre-chilled coup glasses with a salted rim.
  3. Add a float of thinly sliced lime, a few chilli flakes and enjoy.

Click here for Kylee Newton's recipe for lime & chilli marmalade recipe.

Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by