Kylee Newton's chocolate mousse with sweet pickled raspberries

Kiwi Kylee Newton is a passionate self-taught preserver. Her book The Modern Preserver's Kitchen keeps us in step with the seasons and helps to rediscover a timeless kitchen craft, with 130 creative and unique recipes for both preserves and recipes to use them in.

This chocolate mousse recipe is elevated by the addition of sweet pickled raspberries - you'll need to pickle them 4–12 hours prior to making this recipe and store in the fridge.

Ingredients

Raspberries in quick sweet pickle brine 1.1.1

60ml rice or white wine vinegar 60ml water 60g sugar ½ l emon, zest and juice ½ cinnamon stick 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 star anise 2 slices of fresh ginger 100g raspberries or other seasonal berries

Mousse

300g milk chocolate (34–37 per cent cocoa solids) Small pinch salt 200ml double cream, plus (optional) extra to serve 2 large free-range eggs, separated To serve toasted nuts (optional)

Directions

For the pickled raspberries: Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, lemon and spices in a large, non-reactive pan. Place over a medium heat, stirring until the sugar and salt dissolve and the spices infuse. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes, then allow the brine to cool slightly. Pour the brine over the berries in a clean jar. Pickle your berries 4–12 hours prior to making this recipe and store in the fridge. For the mousse: Break up the chocolate and melt in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water until smooth (I sometimes like a few unmelted bits though). Stir through the salt and let cool to room temperature. In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or with an electric hand whisk, whip the cream until it is firm (1–2 minutes on a medium-high speed), then transfer to a bowl, if necessary, and chill in the fridge. Whisk the egg whites in your cleaned stand mixer, or with a hand whisk on a medium-high speed, to stiff peaks (2–3 minutes). In a small bowl, gently beat the egg yolks and stir through the cooled melted chocolate – it will become stiff. Fold through the egg whites with a large metal spoon in 5–6 soft folds, then gently mix through the chilled whipped cream, trying not to lose too much air as you do so otherwise the mousse becomes runny. Place 4–5 pickled berries in the bottom of your chosen pots and spoon in a little brine. Divide the mousse equally among the pots, then chill in the fridge for at least 3–4 hours until set. Serve chilled with some extra whipped cream on top and/or some toasted nuts of your choice, if desired.

Chocolate mousse with sweet pickled raspberries, from The Modern Preserver's Kitchen by Kylee Newton



Edited extract from The Modern Preserver's Kitchen: Cooking with Jam, Chutney, Pickles and Ferments by Kylee Newton, photography by Laura Edwards. Published by Quadrille, RRP $49.99. Available in stores nationally.