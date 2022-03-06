Voyager 2021 media awards
Kylee Newton: Sweet pickled stone fruit

Makes: 1-2 jars

Kylee Newton's sweet pickled stone fruit. Photo / Kylee Newton

By Kylee Newton

Ingredients

4-5peaches, nectarines or plums
450mlapple cider vinegar
60mlfiltered water
3 Tbspraw sugar
¼ tspsea salt
3 strips of pared lemon rindpared lemon rind
1 Tbsplemon juice
¼ tspchilli flakes
1bay leaf
3green cardamon pods
2 slicesfresh ginger

Directions

Prep the stone fruit, cutting into wedges, discarding the stone. Place into sterilised jars, well packed without squashing.

Make your vinegar brine by bringing to a simmer the remaining ingredients. Once cooled, distribute spices into each jar and pour over the brine making sure the fruit is completely submerged. Tap out any bubbles, top up with brine then cover and seal.

Have too little brine? Make up a little more to top up the jar. Too much brine? Keep it in the fridge for another day's pickling.

Mature the pickles in the jar for at least 1 week before eating, once opened keep in the fridge and eat within 3 months. They should keep unopened for up to a year.

Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver

Kylee Newton, aka The Modern Preserver. Photo / Kylee Newton

