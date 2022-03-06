Make up enough brine to cover the corn in their husks and soak, weighted down, for 40-60 minutes.

On a hot barbecue, or under the grill, steam the corn in their husks for 6-8 minutes, turning every 2 minutes. Remove the husks and any stringy bits.

Whisk together the lime, chilli, honey and oil and brush onto all sides of the corn keeping some aside for later. Return the corn to the barbecue/grill turning as you go to get a char on all sides.

Serve whole or cut into chunks, with extra glaze and a fine grating of parmesan cheese.