Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Kylee Newton: Charred sweetcorn with a zesty chilli glaze

for 2-4 people

Kylee Newton's charred sweetcorn with a zesty chilli glaze. Photo / Kylee Newton

By Kylee Newton

Ingredients

4cobs corn, in husks
3 Tbspsalt (for brine)
3lwater (for brine)
40mllime juice, plus zest of 1 lime
½-¾ tspchilli flakes
1 Tbsprunny honey
2 Tbspgood-quality olive oil
To tasteparmesan cheese, optional
To tastesea salt & freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  1. Make up enough brine to cover the corn in their husks and soak, weighted down, for 40-60 minutes.
  2. On a hot barbecue, or under the grill, steam the corn in their husks for 6-8 minutes, turning every 2 minutes. Remove the husks and any stringy bits.
  3. Whisk together the lime, chilli, honey and oil and brush onto all sides of the corn keeping some aside for later. Return the corn to the barbecue/grill turning as you go to get a char on all sides.
  4. Serve whole or cut into chunks, with extra glaze and a fine grating of parmesan cheese.
  5. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver

Kylee Newton, aka The Modern Preserver. Photo / Kylee Newton
Kylee Newton, aka The Modern Preserver. Photo / Kylee Newton

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Recipes supplied by