Ingredients
|4
|cobs corn, in husks
|3 Tbsp
|salt (for brine)
|3l
|water (for brine)
|40ml
|lime juice, plus zest of 1 lime
|½-¾ tsp
|chilli flakes
|1 Tbsp
|runny honey
|2 Tbsp
|good-quality olive oil
|To taste
|parmesan cheese, optional
|To taste
|sea salt & freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
- Make up enough brine to cover the corn in their husks and soak, weighted down, for 40-60 minutes.
- On a hot barbecue, or under the grill, steam the corn in their husks for 6-8 minutes, turning every 2 minutes. Remove the husks and any stringy bits.
- Whisk together the lime, chilli, honey and oil and brush onto all sides of the corn keeping some aside for later. Return the corn to the barbecue/grill turning as you go to get a char on all sides.
- Serve whole or cut into chunks, with extra glaze and a fine grating of parmesan cheese.
- Season generously with salt and pepper.
Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver