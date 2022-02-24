Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Jalapeno and lime chicken

for 4 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Spice up chicken with this simple lime and jalapeno salsa. With a jar of jalapenos on hand, it is made in minutes. Serve with a green salad or steamed vegetables and it’s a perfect mid-week dinner. When you are cooking the chicken, it will be ready to flip when it starts to come away from the pan. Flip it too early and it will stick.

Ingredients

¼ cupOlive oil
1Garlic clove, chopped
¼ cupChopped jalapenos (Main)
1 cupCoriander, finely chopped
½ tspGround cumin
1 tspBrown sugar
1Lime, zest and juice (Main)
½ tspSalt
4Chicken breasts (Main)
2Lime, halved (Main)

Directions

1. For the salsa, in a small bowl combine the oil, garlic, jalapenos, coriander, cumin, sugar, lime zest, juice and salt.

2. Slice the chicken breasts horizontally into two pieces. Using half the salsa as a marinade, spoon over the chicken, tossing to combine. Leave to sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

3. Heat a grill pan to a medium heat. Pat the chicken dry, then cook it through, turning once. Serve with the remaining salsa spooned over the top.

4. In the same pan place the lime halves,cooking until caramelised. Serve ready forsqueezing with the chicken.

See more of Angela's zesty recipes

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by