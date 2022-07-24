Ixta Belfrage's whipped yoghurt with roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce

Her mother's from Brazil, she grew up in Italy and her grandfather lived in Mexico – Ottolenghi protégé Ixta Belfrage fuses her background into her food in her cookbook Mezcla: Recipes to Excite, which celebrates everyday eating with built-in wow factor. Like this scrumptious dessert.
"The lime-roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce are essentially a refined combination of peanut butter and jelly, and boy do they sing together!" she says. "Here I serve them with a simple whipped yoghurt, but you could serve with plain yoghurt or shop-bought ice cream."
Ingredients
Roasted strawberries
|300g
|frozen strawberries, defrosted
|50g
|caster sugar
|½
|lime
|2
|cinnamon sticks, roughly broken
Whipped yoghurt
|150g
|mascarpone, fridge-cold
|200g
|yoghurt, fridge-cold
|½ tsp
|vanilla bean paste
|1 Tbsp
|maple syrup
Peanut fudge sauce
|50g
|smooth peanut butter
|1½ Tbsp
|cocoa powder
|75g
|maple syrup
|1 tsp
|soy sauce (or tamari)
|1½ Tbsp
|water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/220°C.
- For the roasted strawberries: Place all the ingredients in an ovenproof dish just big enough to fit the strawberries in a single layer. They should be snug, but not piled on top of each other. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool.
- For the whipped yoghurt: Place the mascarpone, yoghurt, vanilla paste and maple syrup in a large bowl and whisk together until completely smooth. Keep the bowl in the fridge until ready to serve.
- For the peanut fudge sauce: Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth. You may need to add more water or maple syrup, depending on the thickness of your peanut butter. You're looking for a smooth, thick but pourable consistency.
- In individual glasses, layer the chilled yoghurt with the warm strawberries and the fudge sauce and serve.
Make ahead The fudge sauce and strawberries will keep for 3 days refrigerated.
Edited extract from Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage. Published by Ebury Press. RRP $65