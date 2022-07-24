Ixta Belfrage's whipped yoghurt with roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce

WHIPPED YOGHURT WITH ROASTED STRAWBERRIES AND PEANUT FUDGE SAUCE Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage. Published by Ebury Press. RRP $65

Her mother's from Brazil, she grew up in Italy and her grandfather lived in Mexico – Ottolenghi protégé Ixta Belfrage fuses her background into her food in her cookbook Mezcla: Recipes to Excite, which celebrates everyday eating with built-in wow factor. Like this scrumptious dessert.

"The lime-roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce are essentially a refined combination of peanut butter and jelly, and boy do they sing together!" she says. "Here I serve them with a simple whipped yoghurt, but you could serve with plain yoghurt or shop-bought ice cream."

Ingredients

Roasted strawberries

300g frozen strawberries, defrosted 50g caster sugar ½ lime 2 cinnamon sticks, roughly broken

Whipped yoghurt

150g mascarpone, fridge-cold 200g yoghurt, fridge-cold ½ tsp vanilla bean paste 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Peanut fudge sauce

50g smooth peanut butter 1½ Tbsp cocoa powder 75g maple syrup 1 tsp soy sauce (or tamari) 1½ Tbsp water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/220°C. For the roasted strawberries: Place all the ingredients in an ovenproof dish just big enough to fit the strawberries in a single layer. They should be snug, but not piled on top of each other. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool. For the whipped yoghurt: Place the mascarpone, yoghurt, vanilla paste and maple syrup in a large bowl and whisk together until completely smooth. Keep the bowl in the fridge until ready to serve. For the peanut fudge sauce: Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth. You may need to add more water or maple syrup, depending on the thickness of your peanut butter. You're looking for a smooth, thick but pourable consistency. In individual glasses, layer the chilled yoghurt with the warm strawberries and the fudge sauce and serve.

Make ahead The fudge sauce and strawberries will keep for 3 days refrigerated.

Edited extract from Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage. Published by Ebury Press. RRP $65