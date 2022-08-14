Voyager 2021 media awards
Hummus bowl with harissa tomato sauce

for 2 people

Photo / David Frenkiel

By David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl

Green Kitchen duo, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, have done it again – their latest cookbook is yet another mouthwatering collection of vegetarian meals, this time separated into quick and slow meals, so whether you need a nutritious meal in a hurry or have a weekend to conjure up some deliciousness, you're covered.

Of this hummus bowl, they say, "We often return to this. Hummus is always delicious, but even better when topped with a sauce to add some heat (quite literally). Nutrient-packed, easy, cheap and bomb-delicious!"

Quick: 10 mins

Ingredients

1 Tbspolive oil
5 Tbsptomato paste
5 Tbspwater, plus extra if needed
1 Tbspharissa
1 tspground cumin
1 tsppaprika
1 tspsalt

For the quick hummus

400gtin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
4 Tbsptahini
4 Tbsphot water
½lemon, juice only
1 tspground cumin
1 tspground coriander salt, to taste

To serve

2 tspza'atar
¼cucumber, cubed
2fresh tomatoes, cubed fresh parsley, finely chopped
Drizzletahini
To servebread

Directions

  1. Begin by making the harissa sauce. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat, then add all the other harissa sauce ingredients. Add a little more water if needed to get your desired consistency. Taste and adjust the flavours if needed, then reduce the heat to low and leave to simmer while you make the hummus.
  2. Place all the hummus ingredients in a food processor or blender and whizz until very smooth. Add a little more tahini or water if it is too thick, and season to taste.
  3. Divide the hummus between 2 bowls and use the back of a spoon to swoosh it around the base of each one. Pour over the warm harissa sauce, then sprinkle over the za'atar. Top with the cucumber, tomatoes and parsley, and drizzle with tahini. Eat with a piece of bread as a spoon.

Edited extract from Green Kitchen: Quick & Slow – Joyful Vegetarian Recipes for Quick Weeknight Fixes and Slow Weekend Meals by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, published by Hardie Grant Book. Photography by David Frenkiel. RRP $50, available in stores nationally.

