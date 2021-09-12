Voyager 2021 media awards
Hummus 3 ways

By: Kelsi Boocock

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Makes 1-2 cups

Ingredients

Creamy garlic

400gcan chickpeas, drained and rinsed
3 Tbsptahini
2 clovesgarlic
½lemon, juice only
1 tspmaple syrup
½ cupplant milk
To tastesalt and pepper

Beetroot

400gcan chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 Tbsptahini
2 clovesgarlic
6 slicescanned beetroot
¼ cupplant milk
To tastesalt and pepper

Roast pumpkin

200gpumpkin, peeled, deseeded and roughly chopped
1 Tbspolive oil
400gcan chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 Tbsptahini
2 clovesgarlic
½lemon, juice only
¼ cupplant milk
To tastesalt and pepper

Directions

  1. For the Creamy Garlic or Beetroot Hummus: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk, if needed.
  1. For the Roast pumpkin hummus: Preheat oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Add pumpkin to baking tray with olive oil and roast for 25 minutes until soft and golden.
  2. Place all ingredients, including the roast pumpkin, into a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk if needed.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.

