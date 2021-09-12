Hummus 3 ways

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Makes 1-2 cups

Ingredients

Creamy garlic

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 3 Tbsp tahini 2 cloves garlic ½ lemon, juice only 1 tsp maple syrup ½ cup plant milk To taste salt and pepper

Beetroot

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp tahini 2 cloves garlic 6 slices canned beetroot ¼ cup plant milk To taste salt and pepper

Roast pumpkin

200g pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and roughly chopped 1 Tbsp olive oil 400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp tahini 2 cloves garlic ½ lemon, juice only ¼ cup plant milk To taste salt and pepper

Directions

For the Creamy Garlic or Beetroot Hummus: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk, if needed.

For the Roast pumpkin hummus: Preheat oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Add pumpkin to baking tray with olive oil and roast for 25 minutes until soft and golden. Place all ingredients, including the roast pumpkin, into a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk if needed.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.