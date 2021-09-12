Hummus 3 ways

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.
Makes 1-2 cups
Ingredients
Creamy garlic
|400g
|can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|3 Tbsp
|tahini
|2 cloves
|garlic
|½
|lemon, juice only
|1 tsp
|maple syrup
|½ cup
|plant milk
|To taste
|salt and pepper
Beetroot
|400g
|can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|1 Tbsp
|tahini
|2 cloves
|garlic
|6 slices
|canned beetroot
|¼ cup
|plant milk
|To taste
|salt and pepper
Roast pumpkin
|200g
|pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and roughly chopped
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|400g
|can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|1 Tbsp
|tahini
|2 cloves
|garlic
|½
|lemon, juice only
|¼ cup
|plant milk
|To taste
|salt and pepper
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- For the Creamy Garlic or Beetroot Hummus: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk, if needed.
- For the Roast pumpkin hummus: Preheat oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Add pumpkin to baking tray with olive oil and roast for 25 minutes until soft and golden.
- Place all ingredients, including the roast pumpkin, into a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more plant milk if needed.
Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.