Hot-smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade

Ingredients
|500g or half fillet
|Ora King Salmon
|150g
|pohutukawa wood chips, for smoking
Brine liquid
|1 cup
|soy sauce
|¾ cup
|brown sugar
|¼ cup
|sea salt
|5 cloves
|garlic
|4 cups
|cold water
Remoulade
|2
|egg yolks
|½ Tbsp
|wholegrain mustard
|1 Tbsp
|hot English mustard
|1 clove
|garlic, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|tomato ketchup
|1 stick
|celery, very finely diced
|1 Tbsp
|horseradish cream
|1 tsp
|salt
|Pinch
|cayenne pepper
|Pinch
|black pepper
|1
|lemon, juice and zest
|200ml
|sunflower oil
|1
|celeriac approx 500g, peeled and finely grated
|2 Tbsp
|finely chopped chives
|1 small bunch
|spring onions, finely sliced
Directions
- 1. For the brine liquid: Put all ingredients in a potexcept for the water and bring to the boil. Take off heat and add the water to cool it down.
- 2. Cut the salmon in 3cm square with skin and put into the brine in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours.
- 4. Smoke the salmon in a fish smoker with the pohutukawa chips for 5 to 8 minutes
- 5. For the remoulade: Combine egg yolks, mustards, garlic, ketchup, celery, horseradish, salt, peppers, lemon zest and juice and make as per mayonnaise, whisking oil slowly to form an emulsion, test, and check seasoning.
- 6. Peel and grate celeriac, combine with remoulade sauce, chives and spring onions.
- 7. Serve with the salmon and garnish as desired.
Note: Recipe differs slightly than that pictured