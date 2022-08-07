Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Hot-smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade

Hot smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade. Photo / Terra Lynn Photograhy

By Norka Mella Munoz

Ingredients

500g or half filletOra King Salmon
150gpohutukawa wood chips, for smoking

Brine liquid

1 cupsoy sauce
¾ cupbrown sugar
¼ cupsea salt
5 clovesgarlic
4 cupscold water

Remoulade

2egg yolks
½ Tbspwholegrain mustard
1 Tbsphot English mustard
1 clovegarlic, finely chopped
1 Tbsptomato ketchup
1 stickcelery, very finely diced
1 Tbsphorseradish cream
1 tspsalt
Pinchcayenne pepper
Pinchblack pepper
1lemon, juice and zest
200mlsunflower oil
1celeriac approx 500g, peeled and finely grated
2 Tbspfinely chopped chives
1 small bunchspring onions, finely sliced

Directions

  1. 1. For the brine liquid: Put all ingredients in a potexcept for the water and bring to the boil. Take off heat and add the water to cool it down.
  2. 2. Cut the salmon in 3cm square with skin and put into the brine in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours.
  3. 4. Smoke the salmon in a fish smoker with the pohutukawa chips for 5 to 8 minutes
  4. 5. For the remoulade: Combine egg yolks, mustards, garlic, ketchup, celery, horseradish, salt, peppers, lemon zest and juice and make as per mayonnaise, whisking oil slowly to form an emulsion, test, and check seasoning.
  5. 6. Peel and grate celeriac, combine with remoulade sauce, chives and spring onions.
  6. 7. Serve with the salmon and garnish as desired.

Note: Recipe differs slightly than that pictured

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by