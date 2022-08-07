Hot-smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade

1. For the brine liquid: Put all ingredients in a potexcept for the water and bring to the boil. Take off heat and add the water to cool it down.

2. Cut the salmon in 3cm square with skin and put into the brine in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours.

4. Smoke the salmon in a fish smoker with the pohutukawa chips for 5 to 8 minutes

5. For the remoulade: Combine egg yolks, mustards, garlic, ketchup, celery, horseradish, salt, peppers, lemon zest and juice and make as per mayonnaise, whisking oil slowly to form an emulsion, test, and check seasoning.

6. Peel and grate celeriac, combine with remoulade sauce, chives and spring onions.