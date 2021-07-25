Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Homemade Hummus

Hummus is surprisingly fast to make and tastes yummier when made from scratch. You can easily spice up your hummus by adding harissa or your favourite spices.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: None
Serves: 3/4 cup

Ingredients

2 TbspChantal Organics Hulled Tahini
2cloves garlic, crushed
1/2 tspsalt
1/2 tspchilli powder
2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
400gcan Chantal Organics Chickpeas drained
3 TbspChantal Organics Chickpeas brine reserved
Juice of 1 lemon

To serve (optional):

Sliced fresh bread
FreshLife Pine Nuts
Superb Herb Parsley

Directions

  1. Add Chantal Organics Hulled Tahini, garlic, salt, chilli powder, Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil and lemon juice into a blender. Blend on high for 1–2 minutes until the mixture lightens in colour.
  2. Add the Chantal Organics Chickpeas into the blender. Blend on high until the mixture stops moving. Turn off, scrape down the sides and toss the mixture. Blend on high again for 2–3 minutes until smooth. While the machine is running add a tablespoon of brine in at a time.
  3. Chill and serve as a dip with your favourite bread, raw carrot sticks, capsicum or cucumber. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Tip

Try different variations by adding in a handful of parsley, spinach and feta. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts on top. Or try adding 1 roasted red pepper and 1 Tbsp harissa plus dukkah and basil sprinkled on top.

Photo / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

