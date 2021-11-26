Hilary Barry's Thai Fish Cakes

Make sure the fish is well defrosted. Leaving it overnight in the fridge is best. It needs to be soft enough to work with.

In a bowl, combine the fish, curry paste, fish or soy sauce, coriander stems, lemon or lime juice and the egg. If you have a food processor, use that that to blend everything up. If not, get in there with a fork or a potato masher and get it as fine a paste as you can.

Add the corn flour and chopped green beans to mix and combine well.

Heat the oil, in a pan, over a medium heat. 4-5 tbl should be fine depending on the pan you use.

Take a tablespoon of the mix and lay it down on the oil. Fashion the fish cakes into 1.5-inch discs that are about 1 cm high.

Fry the fish cakes in the oil till golden brown on each side. When finished, place them on paper towels to cool. Repeat till all the fish is cooked.

Drain the water from the grated cucumber.

Combine with the Sweet Chilli sauce and chopped coriander leaves. Set aside.