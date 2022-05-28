Halloumi, broccolini & rocket cream

Blend the rocket with the oil using a stick blender.

In another bowl using the same method, blend the yoghurt, vinegar and egg white. Drizzle the rocket slowly into the yoghurt until thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook the broccolini in a lightly oiled frying pan. Place to a platter. Fry the halloumi for 30 seconds each side. Place on the broccolini while warm.