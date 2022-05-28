Halloumi, broccolini & rocket cream

Ingredients
|60g
|rocket leaves
|½ cup
|flavourless oil
|½ cup
|yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|white balsamic vinegar
|1
|egg white
|To taste
|salt and pepper
|1 bunch
|broccolini
|200g
|halloumi, sliced
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Blend the rocket with the oil using a stick blender.
- In another bowl using the same method, blend the yoghurt, vinegar and egg white. Drizzle the rocket slowly into the yoghurt until thick. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the broccolini in a lightly oiled frying pan. Place to a platter. Fry the halloumi for 30 seconds each side. Place on the broccolini while warm.
- Drizzle generously with the rocket cream.