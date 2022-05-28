Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Halloumi, broccolini & rocket cream

Makes: 1 cup of rocket cream

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

60grocket leaves
½ cupflavourless oil
½ cupyoghurt
1 Tbspwhite balsamic vinegar
1egg white
To tastesalt and pepper
1 bunchbroccolini
200ghalloumi, sliced

Directions

  1. Blend the rocket with the oil using a stick blender.
  2. In another bowl using the same method, blend the yoghurt, vinegar and egg white. Drizzle the rocket slowly into the yoghurt until thick. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Cook the broccolini in a lightly oiled frying pan. Place to a platter. Fry the halloumi for 30 seconds each side. Place on the broccolini while warm.
  4. Drizzle generously with the rocket cream.

