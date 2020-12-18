Gut-friendly gummies

Whether you are thinking of a healthy snack for your children or a great source of collagen from the gelatin, these natural gummies are light in sugar and simple to make. You can use any fruit juice and berries.
Ingredients
Coconut
|1 cup
|coconut yoghurt
|2 Tbsp
|honey
|½ tsp
|vanilla
|1/8 tsp
|turmeric
|2 Tbsp
|gelatin
Berry
|1 cup
|frozen berries
|¼ cup
|sugar
|¼ cup
|water
|2 Tbsp
|gelatin
|½ tsp
|vanilla
Directions
- Line two loaf tins with baking paper.
- For the coconut gummies, place the coconut yoghurt, honey, vanilla and turmeric in a small bowl and warm in the microwave for 1 minute. Add the gelatin, stirring through, and reheat for 30 seconds or until smooth. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, stir, then pour into the tin and allow to go completely cold in the fridge. Cut into pieces.
- Place the berries in a pot with the sugar, water, gelatin and vanilla, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Place them into a blender with the softened gelatin or use a stick blender to whizz until smooth. Pour into the tin and cool completely in the fridge, then cut into pieces