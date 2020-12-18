Website of the Year

Edible Christmas gift: Gut-friendly gummies. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
Whether you are thinking of a healthy snack for your children or a great source of collagen from the gelatin, these natural gummies are light in sugar and simple to make. You can use any fruit juice and berries.

Ingredients

Coconut

1 cupcoconut yoghurt
2 Tbsphoney
½ tspvanilla
1/8 tspturmeric
2 Tbspgelatin

Berry

1 cupfrozen berries
¼ cupsugar
¼ cupwater
2 Tbspgelatin
½ tspvanilla

Directions

  1. Line two loaf tins with baking paper.
  2. For the coconut gummies, place the coconut yoghurt, honey, vanilla and turmeric in a small bowl and warm in the microwave for 1 minute. Add the gelatin, stirring through, and reheat for 30 seconds or until smooth. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, stir, then pour into the tin and allow to go completely cold in the fridge. Cut into pieces.
  3. Place the berries in a pot with the sugar, water, gelatin and vanilla, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Place them into a blender with the softened gelatin or use a stick blender to whizz until smooth. Pour into the tin and cool completely in the fridge, then cut into pieces

