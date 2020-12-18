Grilled asparagus with harissa beans

BBQ asparagus on bean mash with lemon dressing. Photo by Babiche Martens.

I have used asparagus, but flat beans or broccolini are equally delicious to use as a scooper to enjoy this tasty dip. Mashing the beans with a fork is quick and effective in the great outdoors. No fancy gadgets required.

Ingredients

Beans

420g tin butter beans 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp harissa 2 tsp lemon zest ¼ cup lemon juice 1 Tbsp cold water Salt and pepper to taste

Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp harissa 3 bunches asparagus

Directions