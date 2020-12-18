Grilled asparagus with harissa beans

I have used asparagus, but flat beans or broccolini are equally delicious to use as a scooper to enjoy this tasty dip. Mashing the beans with a fork is quick and effective in the great outdoors. No fancy gadgets required.
Ingredients
Beans
|420g tin
|butter beans
|1 clove
|garlic
|1 Tbsp
|harissa
|2 tsp
|lemon zest
|¼ cup
|lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|cold water
|Salt and pepper
|to taste
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|lemon juice
|1 tsp
|harissa
|3 bunches
|asparagus
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Drain the beans and place in a bowl. Add the garlic, harissa, zest, juice and water, then mash (a little chunky is great).
- For the dressing combine the oil, lemon juice and harissa in a jar.
- Break the ends from the asparagus. Toss in a little oil and chargrill on your fire or barbecue until cooked through.
- Serve the asparagus warm with the dip alongside and drizzle of dressing.