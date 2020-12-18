Website of the Year

Grilled asparagus with harissa beans

for 6 people
Grilled asparagus with harissa beans

BBQ asparagus on bean mash with lemon dressing. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

I have used asparagus, but flat beans or broccolini are equally delicious to use as a scooper to enjoy this tasty dip. Mashing the beans with a fork is quick and effective in the great outdoors. No fancy gadgets required.

Ingredients

Beans

420g tinbutter beans
1 clovegarlic
1 Tbspharissa
2 tsplemon zest
¼ cuplemon juice
1 Tbspcold water
Salt and pepperto taste

Dressing

2 Tbspolive oil
2 Tbsplemon juice
1 tspharissa
3 bunchesasparagus

Directions

  1. Drain the beans and place in a bowl. Add the garlic, harissa, zest, juice and water, then mash (a little chunky is great).
  2. For the dressing combine the oil, lemon juice and harissa in a jar.
  3. Break the ends from the asparagus. Toss in a little oil and chargrill on your fire or barbecue until cooked through.
  4. Serve the asparagus warm with the dip alongside and drizzle of dressing.

