Green herb crepes with chicken

Makes: 6-7

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Who doesn't love a good crepe? This is a good basic recipe for sweet or savoury pancakes, which you can keep coming back to. Here they work as a vessel to hold a light chicken mixture (a good way to use leftovers), perfect for lunch with a glass of chilled white wine on a gorgeous spring day.

For the crepes

1 cupPlain flour
1 pinchSalt
2Eggs
1 ½ cupsMilk
½ cupChopped fresh herbs (Main)

For the filling

½ cupMayonnaise
½ cupGreek yoghurt
¼ cupApricot chutney
1 TbspLemon zest
4 cupsCooked chicken, shredded (Main)
2 TbspChopped fresh herbs, like chives, dill and parsley
2 cupsRocket
2Lemons, cut into wedges to serve

Directions

  1. Place flour, salt, and eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in the milk in two or three lots until the smooth. Stir through the herbs.
  2. Heat a crepe or heavy-based pan to a medium heat. Grease the base a little. Pour in some batter and swirl around the pan spreading it thinly. Cook until the edges come free, then flip and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Continue with the remaining batter.
  3. For the filling, combine mayonnaise, yoghurt, chutney and zest in a large bowl. Stir in chicken, salt and pepper to taste, herbs and rocket.
  4. Fill the crepes folding over as you go.
  5. Serve with a lemon wedge to squeeze over.

