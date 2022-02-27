Place flour, salt, and eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in the milk in two or three lots until the smooth. Stir through the herbs.

Heat a crepe or heavy-based pan to a medium heat. Grease the base a little. Pour in some batter and swirl around the pan spreading it thinly. Cook until the edges come free, then flip and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Continue with the remaining batter.

For the filling, combine mayonnaise, yoghurt, chutney and zest in a large bowl. Stir in chicken, salt and pepper to taste, herbs and rocket.

Fill the crepes folding over as you go.