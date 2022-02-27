Who doesn't love a good crepe? This is a good basic recipe for sweet or savoury pancakes, which you can keep coming back to. Here they work as a vessel to hold a light chicken mixture (a good way to use leftovers), perfect for lunch with a glass of chilled white wine on a gorgeous spring day.
For the crepes
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|1 pinch
|Salt
|2
|Eggs
|1 ½ cups
|Milk
|½ cup
|Chopped fresh herbs (Main)
For the filling
|½ cup
|Mayonnaise
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Apricot chutney
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|4 cups
|Cooked chicken, shredded (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped fresh herbs, like chives, dill and parsley
|2 cups
|Rocket
|2
|Lemons, cut into wedges to serve
Directions
- Place flour, salt, and eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in the milk in two or three lots until the smooth. Stir through the herbs.
- Heat a crepe or heavy-based pan to a medium heat. Grease the base a little. Pour in some batter and swirl around the pan spreading it thinly. Cook until the edges come free, then flip and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Continue with the remaining batter.
- For the filling, combine mayonnaise, yoghurt, chutney and zest in a large bowl. Stir in chicken, salt and pepper to taste, herbs and rocket.
- Fill the crepes folding over as you go.
- Serve with a lemon wedge to squeeze over.