Ginger mint & melon ice blocks

Makes: 6
Tam West

By
Chef and culinary lecturer

Here is a healthy ice block — sugar-free and totally natural. Ginger and mint sneak up on you and give a little surprise— you can adjust the amounts of these to suit your own taste. If you want sweeter ice blocks, add a touch of honey.

Ingredients

1 kgWatermelon, diced, skin and seeds removed (Main)
1 TbspGrated ginger (Main)
10Mint leaves (Main)

Directions

  1. Place watermelon, ginger and mint into a jug blender.
  2. Blend until smooth then strain through a fine sieve toremove ginger and mint.
  3. Pour into ice block moulds and set in freezer. When halffrozen push sticks in halfway.

