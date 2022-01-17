Ginger mint & melon ice blocks

Tam West

Here is a healthy ice block — sugar-free and totally natural. Ginger and mint sneak up on you and give a little surprise— you can adjust the amounts of these to suit your own taste. If you want sweeter ice blocks, add a touch of honey.

Ingredients

1 kg Watermelon, diced, skin and seeds removed (Main) 1 Tbsp Grated ginger (Main) 10 Mint leaves (Main)

Directions

Place watermelon, ginger and mint into a jug blender. Blend until smooth then strain through a fine sieve toremove ginger and mint. Pour into ice block moulds and set in freezer. When halffrozen push sticks in halfway.

