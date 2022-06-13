Fusilli with venison sausages

You can't beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.

Ingredients

200 g Tomatoes (Main) 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Onion, sliced 8 small Venison sausages (Main) 2 cloves Garlic, chopped 1 tin Chopped tomatoes, (420g) (Main) ½ cup Black olives 2 cups Baby spinach 1 pinch Salt and freshly ground black pepper 3 cups Fusilli pasta, cooked (Main) 100 g Feta, crumbled

Directions

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.

See more of Angela's simple midweek meal ideas