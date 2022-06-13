Fusilli with venison sausages

You can't beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Tomatoes (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, sliced
|8 small
|Venison sausages (Main)
|2 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|1 tin
|Chopped tomatoes, (420g) (Main)
|½ cup
|Black olives
|2 cups
|Baby spinach
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|3 cups
|Fusilli pasta, cooked (Main)
|100 g
|Feta, crumbled
Directions
1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
2. Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.
3. Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
4. Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.
