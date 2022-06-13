Voyager 2021 media awards
Fusilli with venison sausages

for 4 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

You can't beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.

Ingredients

200 gTomatoes (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, sliced
8 smallVenison sausages (Main)
2 clovesGarlic, chopped
1 tinChopped tomatoes, (420g) (Main)
½ cupBlack olives
2 cupsBaby spinach
1 pinchSalt and freshly ground black pepper
3 cupsFusilli pasta, cooked (Main)
100 gFeta, crumbled

Directions

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.

