French Charcuterie Grazing Board

Let everyone create their own open sandwich masterpiece with an impressive spread of delicious fillings and condiments.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: None

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 loaf Ploughmans Bakery Olive and Herb Bread 400g fresh shaved ham from the bone 500g favourite cheeses 6 gherkins 6 pickled onions 1 jar chutney 1 handful of lettuce leaves Superb Herb cress and pea tendrils Olivado Omega Oils Balsamic vinegar

Directions

To assemble the platter, arrange the ham, cheese, pickled onions, gherkins, Ploughmans bread , salad leaves and Superb Herbs on your chosen board or platter. Put the chutney and Olivado dipping oil and balsamic vinegar in bowls with small serving spoons. Your guests or family can assemble their open sandwiches with their favourite combinations.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.