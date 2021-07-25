Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

French Charcuterie Grazing Board

Not for sale

Let everyone create their own open sandwich masterpiece with an impressive spread of delicious fillings and condiments.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: None
Serves: 6

Ingredients

1loaf Ploughmans Bakery Olive and Herb Bread
400gfresh shaved ham from the bone
500gfavourite cheeses
6gherkins
6pickled onions
1jar chutney
1handful of lettuce leaves
Superb Herb cress and pea tendrils
Olivado Omega Oils
Balsamic vinegar

Directions

  1. To assemble the platter, arrange the ham, cheese, pickled onions, gherkins, Ploughmans bread, salad leaves and Superb Herbs on your chosen board or platter. Put the chutney and Olivado dipping oil and balsamic vinegar in bowls with small serving spoons. Your guests or family can assemble their open sandwiches with their favourite combinations.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

Collections you may like

Risotto recipes
Eatwell

Risotto recipes

Quick Read

Easy to make, and a delicious and cost-effective way to feed the family.

Baking classics
Eatwell

Baking classics

Quick Read

Baking on a winter's day is a treat for all the senses and the classics can't be beat.

Recipes supplied by