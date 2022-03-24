Feijoa bakewell tart

Bakewell tart, traditionally made with jam, is a common treat at an English afternoon tea. Here I have replaced the jam with feijoas. The tart is quick and simple to make, and delicious served with a dollop of cream. The almonds and feijoas are an incredible combination.
Pastry
|170 g
|Flour
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|75 g
|Butter, cubed
|1
|Egg
Filling
|125 g
|Butter
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|125 g
|Ground almonds
|2 Tbsp
|Flour
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1
|Egg
|½ tsp
|Almond essence
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|2 cups
|Feijoas, peeled and roughly chopped (Main)
|¼ cup
|Sliced almonds
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C.
- Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to mix until a dough forms. On a lightly floured bench roll dough to fit a 22cm tin. Line with baking paper and bake blind for 15 minutes until cooked.
- For the filling, melt the butter in a pot. Remove from heat. Add sugar, almonds, flour, baking powder, egg, essence and zest, combining well.
- Spread the feijoas evenly on the base of the pastry case. Gently spoon over the almond filling. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
- Bake for 50 minutes until lightly browned and set. Remove and cool in the tin before serving.
- Slice and serve with lightly whipped cream.