Feijoa bakewell tart

for 8 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Bakewell tart, traditionally made with jam, is a common treat at an English afternoon tea. Here I have replaced the jam with feijoas. The tart is quick and simple to make, and delicious served with a dollop of cream. The almonds and feijoas are an incredible combination.

Pastry

170 gFlour
2 TbspSugar
75 gButter, cubed
1Egg

Filling

125 gButter
¾ cupSugar
125 gGround almonds
2 TbspFlour
½ tspBaking powder
1Egg
½ tspAlmond essence
1 tspLemon zest
2 cupsFeijoas, peeled and roughly chopped (Main)
¼ cupSliced almonds

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 170C.
  2. Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to mix until a dough forms. On a lightly floured bench roll dough to fit a 22cm tin. Line with baking paper and bake blind for 15 minutes until cooked.
  3. For the filling, melt the butter in a pot. Remove from heat. Add sugar, almonds, flour, baking powder, egg, essence and zest, combining well.
  4. Spread the feijoas evenly on the base of the pastry case. Gently spoon over the almond filling. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
  5. Bake for 50 minutes until lightly browned and set. Remove and cool in the tin before serving.
  6. Slice and serve with lightly whipped cream.

