Espresso mocktail recipe + video

It may not have alcohol in it but this coffee cocktail still packs a delicious punch.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Mocktail

2 Shots (60ml) De'Longhi espresso ¼ cup Sweetened condensed milk ½ cup Full cream milk ¼ tsp Vanilla bean paste, optional Ice cubes

Coffee sugar

2 Tbsp Caster sugar 2 tsp Instant coffee powder

Equipment

2 Martini glasses Cocktail shaker

We used a De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine

Directions

Using your De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine, make espresso coffee. Set aside. For the coffee sugar: Mix caster sugar and coffee powder together then pour onto a saucer. Wet the edges of martini glasses then dip into coffee sugar. Set aside. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in espresso, condensed milk, milk and vanilla bean paste, if using, shake vigorously until frothy and cold, about 1 minutes. Pour into prepared martini glasses and serve immediately.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.