Espresso mocktail recipe + video

It may not have alcohol in it but this coffee cocktail still packs a delicious punch.
Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
Mocktail
|2
|Shots (60ml) De'Longhi espresso
|¼ cup
|Sweetened condensed milk
|½ cup
|Full cream milk
|¼ tsp
|Vanilla bean paste, optional
|Ice cubes
Coffee sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|2 tsp
|Instant coffee powder
Equipment
|2
|Martini glasses
|Cocktail shaker
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
We used a De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine
Directions
- Using your De'Longhi Primadonna Soul coffee machine, make espresso coffee. Set aside.
- For the coffee sugar: Mix caster sugar and coffee powder together then pour onto a saucer. Wet the edges of martini glasses then dip into coffee sugar. Set aside.
- Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in espresso, condensed milk, milk and vanilla bean paste, if using, shake vigorously until frothy and cold, about 1 minutes. Pour into prepared martini glasses and serve immediately.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.