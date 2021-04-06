Emma Galloway's Smoky Carrot & Black Bean Tacos with Corn & Jalapeno Salsa

I love those family meals where you can set out everything in the centre of the table and everyone helps themselves. Tacos are perfect for this style of eating. I like buying fresh coriander with stems and roots still attached if possible, but if you can only buy coriander leaves, that's ok. Just omit the stems and roots from the roasted carrot and black bean mix.

Ingredients

1kg carrots, chopped into bite-sized chunks 1½ cups cooked black beans 3 Tbsp olive oil 4 tsp dried oregano 4 tsp smoked paprika 1½ tsp ground cumin 1 bunch coriander, including stems & roots pinch fine salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste packet gluten-free corn tortillas to serve finely shredded iceberg lettuce

Corn & jalapeno salsa

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 cooked corn cobs, kernels shaved off, or 2 cups frozen corn, defrosted (see note) 1 red onion, finely diced 1-2 tsp finely chopped pickled jalapenos juice of 1 lime or ½ lemon

Quick guacamole

2 large, ripe avocados juice of 1 lime or ½ lemon

Directions

Preheat oven to 200°C (400°F). Combine chopped carrots, drained black beans, olive oil, oregano and spices in a large bowl. Roughly chop the coriander leaves and some of the tender stems and set aside in a medium bowl to use in the salsa. Finely chop remaining coriander stems and roots and add to the carrots. Season well with salt and pepper. Transfer to an oven tray and roast, stirring occasionally, for 25–30 minutes or until carrots are tender and golden. To make the salsa, heat olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add corn kernels and cook, stirring often, for 6–8 minutes or until charred in places. Remove from the heat and cool slightly before adding to the bowl of coriander. Stir through red onion, jalapenos and lime/lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To make the guacamole, mash avocados in a small bowl, add lime/lemon juice to taste, then season to taste with salt and pepper. To serve, heat a corn tortilla in a hot dry pan or over a gas flame, then transfer to a clean tea towel to keep warm while you heat the rest. Spread a little mashed avocado down the centre of each tortilla, add a little shredded lettuce, a handful of roasted carrots and black beans, then top generously with salsa and serve immediately.

Note: To defrost frozen corn quickly, cover with boiling water and set aside for a minute before draining well.

Every Day by Emma Galloway, published by HarperCollins, is out now.