Easy spiced apple fritters

Ingredients
|1 cup
|Flour, a large one
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ tsp
|Apple spice mix, for batter, see recipe below, plus more spice mix and caster sugar combined to dust over cooked fritters
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|3
|Eggs
|50 ml
|Cream
|⅔ cup
|Apple cider, approximately (Main)
|2
|Apples, use up to 3 apples, depending upon size, thinly sliced (use a mandolin if you have one) (Main)
|1 bottle
|Cooking oil, enough to shallow or deep-fry fritters
Directions
- Sift flour with caster sugar, baking powder and apple spice mix (see recipe below) and salt. Whisk eggs with cream. Add to a well in centre of flour and whisk to incorporate. Add apple cider and whisk into a smooth batter. Chill 30 minutes.
- Thinly slice apples and mix into batter.
- Shallow or deep-fry large spoonfuls of the batter into beignet-like fritters and dust them with a mix of apple spice and sugar. Or fry the mix in butter to make apple pancakes, sprinkled with apple spice sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice to serve.
Apple spice mix
- Lightly toast 1 tsp each of cloves, cinnamon, allspice, mace or nutmeg and black peppercorns. Cool and blitz (in a spice mill or coffee grinder) until finely ground and store in a jar.