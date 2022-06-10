Voyager 2021 media awards
Easy spiced apple fritters

for 8 people

Tam West

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

Ingredients

1 cupFlour, a large one
¼ cupCaster sugar
1 tspBaking powder
¼ tspApple spice mix, for batter, see recipe below, plus more spice mix and caster sugar combined to dust over cooked fritters
¼ tspSalt
3Eggs
50 mlCream
⅔ cupApple cider, approximately (Main)
2Apples, use up to 3 apples, depending upon size, thinly sliced (use a mandolin if you have one) (Main)
1 bottleCooking oil, enough to shallow or deep-fry fritters

Directions

  1. Sift flour with caster sugar, baking powder and apple spice mix (see recipe below) and salt. Whisk eggs with cream. Add to a well in centre of flour and whisk to incorporate. Add apple cider and whisk into a smooth batter. Chill 30 minutes.
  2. Thinly slice apples and mix into batter.
  3. Shallow or deep-fry large spoonfuls of the batter into beignet-like fritters and dust them with a mix of apple spice and sugar. Or fry the mix in butter to make apple pancakes, sprinkled with apple spice sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice to serve.

Apple spice mix

  1. Lightly toast 1 tsp each of cloves, cinnamon, allspice, mace or nutmeg and black peppercorns. Cool and blitz (in a spice mill or coffee grinder) until finely ground and store in a jar.

