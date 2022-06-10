Easy spiced apple fritters

Sift flour with caster sugar, baking powder and apple spice mix (see recipe below) and salt. Whisk eggs with cream. Add to a well in centre of flour and whisk to incorporate. Add apple cider and whisk into a smooth batter. Chill 30 minutes.

Shallow or deep-fry large spoonfuls of the batter into beignet-like fritters and dust them with a mix of apple spice and sugar. Or fry the mix in butter to make apple pancakes, sprinkled with apple spice sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice to serve.