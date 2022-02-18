Easy homemade salt and pepper squid

Heat oil to 180C in a deep pot, wok or deep fryer.

Mix the cornflour, plain flour, salt, pepper and five-spice in a large bowl and set aside.

Line a tray with paper towels. Test the oil is hot enough with a cube of bread — it should brown in about 15 seconds.

Toss the squid in batches in the egg white, then lift out and drop into the seasoning mix, coat well then shake off any excess, and carefully place in the oil. Fry in batches until lightly golden and crisp, 2-3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to lift out the squid and drain on a tray lined with extra paper towels.

Serve the squid garnished with lime wedges and sliced spring onion, with lime dipping sauce on the side.