Recipes

Easy Bread Pizza Cups

Super simple but oh so tasty, these cheesy cups make for a delicious snack or lunch in minutes.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

12 slicesTip Top Supersoft White Sandwich Bread
1 jarpassata sauce or pizza sauce
1 cupgrated colby cheese
125gstreaky bacon, cooked and roughly chopped
HandfulSuperb Herb Oregano, chopped (optional)
Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease muffin tin with oil.
  2. Cut the crusts off the slices of Tip Top bread. One at a time, place each slice over a muffin hole and gently press the bread to form a cup (if the bread breaks up, it is okay, just stick it back in the torn place).
  3. Brush each bread cup with Olivado Avocado Oil. Fill each cup with a spoonful of passata, some grated cheese, sprinkle over the crispy bacon and Superb Herb Oregano.
  4. Bake for 5–6 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Let them cool in the tin for a while before you remove.
Photo / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

