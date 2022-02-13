Duck breast salad with nectarines and roquefort

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 4

2 duck breasts

¼ tsp ground cloves

1 tsp Chinese five-spice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 Tbsp runny honey

4 nectarines, stone removed, and quartered

2 spring onions

Bag of salad greens, plus herbs such as mint, coriander, chives, basil

100g Roquefort cheese, crumbled

150-200g noodles of your choice, cooked according to packet instructions

Flaked almonds, lightly toasted, to serve

Dressing

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Dressing: Mix 3 Tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar



1. Score the duck breast with a sharp knife. Rub in the cloves, five-spice, salt and pepper. Let them sit for 30 minutes at room temperature.

2. Preheat oven to 180C.

3. Heat an ovenproof frying pan to a medium heat. Place the duck breasts skin-down in the pan for 2-3 minutes or until brown and golden, turn and brown the other side.

4. Drizzle with the honey and place straight into the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Remove and set aside.

5. Mix all dressing ingredients together. In a large bowl, place the nectarines, spring onions, salad greens, herbs, noodles and Roquefort. Toss the dressing through.

6. On a platter, place the salad. Slice the duck breasts on an angle thinly and arrange on the salad with toasted almond slices.