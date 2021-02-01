Double-decker cheese and ham

Ingredients
|Butter or table spread
|to taste
|6 slices
|toast bread
|4 large slices
|mozzarella or gouda cheese
|6 slices
|pickled cucumber
|1/2 cup
|diced ham
|6 Tbsp
|beetroot chutney
Directions
- Heat a ridged frying pan on medium.
- Butter one side of 4 slices of the bread. Place 2 slices, butter-side down, in the pan. Layer with the cheese and pickled cucumber. Top with the unbuttered bread slices. Top with the diced ham and beetroot chutney. Top with the remaining buttered bread, butter-side up.
- Toast until golden underneath. Flip and toast the second side. Cut on the diagonal.