Double-decker cheese and ham

Makes: 2
A two story lunch delight from Jan Bilton.

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

Butter or table spreadto taste
6 slicestoast bread
4 large slicesmozzarella or gouda cheese
6 slicespickled cucumber
1/2 cupdiced ham
6 Tbspbeetroot chutney

Directions

  1. Heat a ridged frying pan on medium.
  2. Butter one side of 4 slices of the bread. Place 2 slices, butter-side down, in the pan. Layer with the cheese and pickled cucumber. Top with the unbuttered bread slices. Top with the diced ham and beetroot chutney. Top with the remaining buttered bread, butter-side up.
  3. Toast until golden underneath. Flip and toast the second side. Cut on the diagonal.

