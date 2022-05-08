Donna Hay's golden and good-for-you apple crumble cookies

'Golden and good-for-you' apple crumble cookies. Photo / Con Poulos

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities.

Ingredients

⅔ cup light-flavoured extra virgin olive oil ¾ cup brown sugar 1 egg 2 tsp vanilla extract 1½ tsp ground cinnamon 2¼ cups rolled oats 1 cup wholemeal all-purpose flour, sifted ¾ tsp baking powder 2 small green apples, cores removed and finely chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Line a large baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Place the olive oil, brown sugar, egg, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl and mix to combine, using a spatula. Add the oats, flour and baking powder and stir well, then add the apple and mix through. With clean hands, roll ¼ cupfuls of the mixture into balls. Arrange them on the baking tray and squish them slightly. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Wearing oven gloves, remove the cookies from the oven and allow to cool slightly on the tray before eating them.

Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99