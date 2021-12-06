Voyager 2021 media awards
DIY Christmas gifts: Raspberry and white chocolate truffles

Makes: 28-30
Photo / Sarah Tuck

By: Sarah Tuck

Pretty as a picture, these truffles are easy (if not a little messy!) to make – the perfect Christmas treat for white chocolate lovers.

350gwhite chocolate, roughly chopped
80mlcream
1 Tbspfreeze-dried raspberry powder
375gwhite chocolate melts
Handfulcandy snowflakes (or other decoration)
½ cupfinely chopped pistachios

  1. Melt the first measure of white chocolate with the cream in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water – do not allow the base of the bowl to touch the water.
  2. Once melted, whisk in the raspberry powder and scrape the mixture into a shallow container, then refrigerate.
  3. Once cooled, scoop out teaspoonfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Place the balls onto a plastic-wrap lined tray and freeze for 30 minutes.
  4. Melt the white chocolate melts in bursts in the microwave, according to the packet instructions, or use the method described in the first step.
  5. Remove the truffles from the freezer. Skewer them one by one (with a toothpick or small skewer) and dip them in the melted white chocolate, twirling to coat then twirling again above the melted chocolate to remove any excess.
  6. Sprinkle with snowflakes or pistachios (or leave plain) and stand upright in containers (we used shot glasses) until cool and hard.
Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz

