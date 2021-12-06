DIY Christmas gifts: Raspberry and white chocolate truffles

Pretty as a picture, these truffles are easy (if not a little messy!) to make – the perfect Christmas treat for white chocolate lovers.
|350g
|white chocolate, roughly chopped
|80ml
|cream
|1 Tbsp
|freeze-dried raspberry powder
|375g
|white chocolate melts
|Handful
|candy snowflakes (or other decoration)
|½ cup
|finely chopped pistachios
Directions
- Melt the first measure of white chocolate with the cream in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water – do not allow the base of the bowl to touch the water.
- Once melted, whisk in the raspberry powder and scrape the mixture into a shallow container, then refrigerate.
- Once cooled, scoop out teaspoonfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Place the balls onto a plastic-wrap lined tray and freeze for 30 minutes.
- Melt the white chocolate melts in bursts in the microwave, according to the packet instructions, or use the method described in the first step.
- Remove the truffles from the freezer. Skewer them one by one (with a toothpick or small skewer) and dip them in the melted white chocolate, twirling to coat then twirling again above the melted chocolate to remove any excess.
- Sprinkle with snowflakes or pistachios (or leave plain) and stand upright in containers (we used shot glasses) until cool and hard.
- Makes: 28-30
Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz