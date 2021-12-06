DIY Christmas gifts: Raspberry and white chocolate truffles

Melt the first measure of white chocolate with the cream in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water – do not allow the base of the bowl to touch the water.

Once melted, whisk in the raspberry powder and scrape the mixture into a shallow container, then refrigerate.

Once cooled, scoop out teaspoonfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Place the balls onto a plastic-wrap lined tray and freeze for 30 minutes.

Melt the white chocolate melts in bursts in the microwave, according to the packet instructions, or use the method described in the first step.

Remove the truffles from the freezer. Skewer them one by one (with a toothpick or small skewer) and dip them in the melted white chocolate, twirling to coat then twirling again above the melted chocolate to remove any excess.