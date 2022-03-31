Crayfish with miso and spring onion butter. Photo / Josh Griggs

Feel like splurging? Oysters, crayfish and a boozy pud is about as hedonistic as it gets. Pop the bubbles and get ready for one mighty fine dinner party.

Oysters with wasabi mayo and toasted crumbs

Makes 36

Oyster lovers will be fighting over these – plump oysters topped with the magic combination of hot wasabi mayo, sharp pickled ginger and crunchy sesame crumbs.

Ingredients

3 slices white toast bread, crusts removed

2 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp sea salt

36 oysters in the half shell

3 Tbsp Japanese pickled ginger, finely shredded

¾ cup microgreens, to garnish

Wasabi mayo

½ cup Japanese mayonnaise

1½ tsp wasabi paste

Directions

1. For the wasabi mayo: Whisk the mayonnaise and wasabi paste together and store in a covered container in the fridge until ready to serve, up to 4 days.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Roughly chop the bread and put it in a food processor. Whiz the bread to form crumbs, drizzling in the sesame oil at the same time. Tip the crumbs out on to an oven tray and bake 5–8 minutes until golden (give them a little mix up at 5 minutes so they don't brown too quickly around the edges).

3. Allow the breadcrumbs to cool and mix through salt.

4. Arrange oysters in the half shell on a platter lined with ice or rock salt. Dab half a teaspoon of wasabi mayo on each, then top with a little pickled ginger, crunchy sesame breadcrumbs and microgreens. Serve immediately.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Oyster with wasabi mayo and toasted crumbs. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Crayfish with miso and spring onion butter

Serves 2

If you're lucky enough to have a diver in the family who might bring back the odd cray, this butter makes for a super delicious topping to complement the rich crayfish flesh.

Ingredients

1 live crayfish (ours was 1.1kg)

Sea salt and ground pepper

Miso and spring onion butter

50g butter, very soft but not melted

1 Tbsp white or yellow miso paste

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 lime, finely grated zest only

1 clove garlic, crushed

To serve

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1 spring onion, finely shredded

Directions

1. For the miso and spring onion butter: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

2. After the crayfish has been put to sleep, use a large kitchen knife to split the crayfish in half lengthwise.

3. Season the flesh side and lightly brush with the miso butter.

4. Place flesh side down on a barbecue or grill pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Turnover and spread with the remaining butter. Cook for about another 5 minutes, or until tender and cooked through.

5. To serve: Transfer to a platter and top with the sesame seeds and spring onion.

Cook's note: Put the live crayfish in the freezer for at least 1 hour to put it to sleep then use a sharp heavy knife to cut through the head, between the eyes.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Crayfish with miso and spring onion butter. Photo / Josh Griggs

Espresso chocolate pudding with boozy rum fudge sauce

Serves 6

Puddings don't come much simpler than this melt-and-mix version. The secret is to not over-bake and to serve it piping hot with lashings of cream or ice cream and a generous drizzle of sauce.

Ingredients

125g dark chocolate, 72% cocoa, chopped

125g butter, diced

1 tsp instant espresso coffee

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

½ cup each caster sugar and plain flour

⅓ cup walnuts, finely chopped

To serve

Boozy rum fudge sauce (see recipe below)

Ice cream, mascarpone or softly whipped cream

Directions

1. Lightly grease a 3 cup-capacity baking dish. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan bake.

2. Put the chocolate, butter and coffee in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water and leave to melt, stirring occasionally until smooth. Do not let the base of the bowl touch the water and don't let the chocolate get too hot.

3. Lightly whisk the eggs and vanilla in a large bowl then add the salt, sugar and flour and whisk until smooth. Pour in the melted chocolate and the walnuts and mix to combine.

4. Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for about 12-14 minutes, or until the edges are set, but the middle still has a slight wobble when you gently shake the pan.

5. To serve: Top with ice cream, mascarpone or cream and serve with the rum fudge sauce.

Boozy rum fudge sauce

Makes 2 cups

150ml cream

¼ cup rum

¼ cup brown sugar

150g dark chocolate, 62% cocoa, chopped

1 tsp vanilla extract

40g butter

1. Put the cream, rum and brown sugar in a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

2. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate to make a smooth sauce. Stir in the vanilla extract and the butter. Leave until just warm to serve.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Espresso chocolate pudding with boozy rum fudge sauce. Photo / Josh Griggs

