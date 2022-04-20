Spiced coconut rice and chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

Aromatic spiced chicken and eggplant

Serves 4

A basket of warm naan breads or roti is a no-brainer of an accompaniment to mop up all these flavoursome, spice-infused juices.

Ingredients

6 boneless, skin-off chicken thighs

1 small eggplant, cut into 3cm chunks

4 medium ripe tomatoes, halved

1 small lemon, quartered

4 sprigs curry leaves

Base

½ cup coconut cream

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp each yellow mustard seeds, sea salt, caster sugar, ground cumin and ground

garam masala

½ tsp each ground turmeric and sweet paprika

¼-½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp sea salt

2 sprgs curry leaves, leaves picked

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Combine all the base ingredients together in a large bowl. Add the chicken and eggplant and toss to coat.

3. Tip into a 26cm ovenproof sauté pan and fold the thighs to make plump parcels. Nestle in the tomatoes and lemon quarters and place the sprigs of curry leaves on top.

4. Bake for 35 minutes, basting halfway through cooking, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Squeeze over the juice from lemon quarters just before serving.

Aromatic spiced chicken and eggplant. Photo / Josh Griggs

French onion dogs

Serves 4

A delicious gourmet dog, sort of like America meets France at the hot dog stand.

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

4 long bratwurst sausages

4 long bread rolls

100g grated gruyère or aged cheddar cheese

Dijon mustard

Caramelised Onions (store-bought or see recipe below)

4 sprigs thyme

Cornichons, to serve

Directions

1. Preheat the grill to its highest setting.

2. Heat the oil in a sauté pan and cook the sausages until golden and fully cooked. Slice the bread rolls through the top, leaving them attached at the base. Spread both sides of the bread rolls with mustard then a layer of grated cheese. Add the bratwurst then top with caramelised onions and another good grating of cheese. Top with a sprig of thyme and place under the grill until the cheese has melted. Top with cornichons and serve immediately.

Caramelised onions

Makes ¼ cups

It's a good idea to make a double batch of these and use them on everything from pizzas, on baked potatoes with sour cream, in toasties and omelettes and alongside roasted meats.

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

3 large brown onions,sliced 1cm

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp finely chopped thyme

Sea salt and ground pepper

1 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1. Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan and add the onions, garlic and thyme. Season generously and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.

2. Add the sugar and vinegar and continue to cook until deeply golden and glossy.

French onion dogs. Photo / Josh Griggs

Spiced coconut rice and chicken

Serves 4-6

The oven does all the work with this aromatic, spicy coconut rice tray bake. The chicken cooks to a wonderful tenderness and the rice is fluffy and totally delicious.

Ingredients

6 chicken drumsticks

5 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

Sea salt and ground pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 brown onions, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp each ground turmeric, paprika, garam masala and ground chilli

1 cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves

1⅓ cups basmati rice, rinsed and drained

200ml coconut cream

600ml chicken stock

2 tsp sea salt

To serve

Coconut and fresh mint relish (see recipe below)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan and brown the chicken, skin side down, until it is a dark golden colour. Turn and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a large plate. Don't wash the pan.

2. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, all the spices and the bay leaves to the pan with a good pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes, adding a splash of water if the pan is too dry. Stir in the rice, coconut cream, stock and salt.

3. Tip the mixture into the baking dish, spread evenly and nestle in the chicken. Cover with baking paper then foil and cook for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake for a further 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Scatter over coconut relish to serve.

Coconut and fresh mint relish

Makes ¾ cup

½ cup picked mint leaves

½ cup desiccated coconut

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp each ground cumin and sea salt

1. Blitz all ingredients in a food processor until finely chopped.

Spiced coconut rice and chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

