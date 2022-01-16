Cookbook extract for Be Well 17 Jan 2022 Deborah's olive oil cake The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photo / Miggs Ishbel McTaylor Published by Bateman Books

Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree.

"In this recipe, which is based on Deborah Mele's 'Italian Food Forever' blog," says Helen, "olive oil is the star ingredient instead of a bit player. I like to use an oil with a good robust flavour so its character shines through, but feel free to use whatever extra virgin olive oil you prefer."

Ingredients

3 medium eggs, at room temperature 2½ cups white sugar 1½ cups milk 1½ cups extra virgin olive oil 1 lemon, zest and juice 3¾ cups plain flour 1 tsp baking powder Pinch sea salt To dust icing sugar (optional) To decorate sliced golden kiwfruit (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Prepare two 22 cm loose-bottomed cake tins by placing waxed paper cut to fit in the base of each. Oil both tins and dust with flour. 2. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the milk, oil, zest and juice and mix well. In a separate bowl sift in the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to the eggs and fold in until just blended. Pour into the prepared tins and bake for 45–50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean. Allow to cool before removing from the tins. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a dollop and golden kiwifruit slices, if desired.

