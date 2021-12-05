If you're looking for a sweet treat, look no further than our Dark Chocolate, Orange & Chilli Croissant Pudding! This decadent dessert has a hint of chilli to compliment the chocolate and orange and will take your leftover croissants to the next level.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 6 - 8
Ingredients
|1 ½ cup
|Cream
|1 ¼ cup
|Milk
|1⁄3 cup
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|4
|Eggs
|2
|Oranges, zested
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|¼ tsp
|Chilli powder
|6
|Croissants, thinly sliced
|125 g
|Dark chocolate, roughly chopped
|60 g
|Flaked almonds
|Icing sugar to serve
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 160°C and grease a shallow 2 litre (8 cup) ovenproof dish.
- Combine the cream, milk, sugar and vanilla in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat until the mixture almost reaches the boil. Remove from the heat.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, then while you continue to whisk, pour in the cream mixture in a thin, steady stream. Add the orange zest, cinnamon and chilli powder along with a pinch of salt. Set aside to cool.
- Once cool, dip the croissant slices into the custard mixture then arrange in a layer over the bottom of the dish, scatter over half of the chocolate and repeat with the remaining croissant slices.
- Pour over remaining custard mixture and top with the rest of the chocolate and almonds. Place in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove once set and golden brown and sprinkle with icing sugar before serving.