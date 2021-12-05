Voyager 2021 media awards
Dark Chocolate, Orange & Chilli Croissant Pudding

Photo / Supplied.

If you're looking for a sweet treat, look no further than our Dark Chocolate, Orange & Chilli Croissant Pudding! This decadent dessert has a hint of chilli to compliment the chocolate and orange and will take your leftover croissants to the next level.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 6 - 8

Ingredients

1 ½ cupCream
1 ¼ cupMilk
1⁄3 cupCaster sugar
1 tspVanilla extract
4Eggs
2Oranges, zested
1 tspCinnamon
¼ tspChilli powder
6Croissants, thinly sliced
125 gDark chocolate, roughly chopped
60 gFlaked almonds
Icing sugar to serve

Directions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C and grease a shallow 2 litre (8 cup) ovenproof dish.
  2. Combine the cream, milk, sugar and vanilla in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat until the mixture almost reaches the boil. Remove from the heat.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, then while you continue to whisk, pour in the cream mixture in a thin, steady stream. Add the orange zest, cinnamon and chilli powder along with a pinch of salt. Set aside to cool.
  4. Once cool, dip the croissant slices into the custard mixture then arrange in a layer over the bottom of the dish, scatter over half of the chocolate and repeat with the remaining croissant slices.
  5. Pour over remaining custard mixture and top with the rest of the chocolate and almonds. Place in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove once set and golden brown and sprinkle with icing sugar before serving.

