Currying flavour

An aromatic, full-flavoured soup that fits beautifully into a plant protein-based lifestyle, this 'Sri Lankan Style Curried Veg Soup with Coconut Cream' will ingratiate itself into your meal-time repertoire with delicious ease.

When it's cold outside, warm yourself up from the inside out with Wattie's® Plant Proteinz meals and soups. So convenient for a quick lunch or dinner, these super tasty vegetarian-friendly meal solutions have 15 grams of plant protein per serve and no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. Globally inspired flavours will keep the tastebuds happy, such as this delicious Sri Lankan style Curried Veg Soup with Coconut Cream. A delicious round-up of hearty veg – think pumpkin, roasted sweet potato and eggplant – are backed up by chickpeas and lentils and all flavoured with a lovely mild curry spice and creamy coconut.

Wattie's® have been making plant-based products for more than 85 years and these latest products mean a delicious, stress-free meal in minutes – enough to warm up the coldest winter day.

STAR INGREDIENTS

Pumpkin: The most famous of all the winter squashes, pumpkin adds a distinctive creaminess we love.

Sweet Potato: A Kiwi favourite, sweet potato imparts a lovely subtle sweetness to a dish, especially good when roasted.

Chickpeas: Are a great source of plant-protein and retain a toothsome bite even when cooked which gives way to a nutty creaminess.

Coconut cream: Aside from being a luxurious carrier of flavour and creaminess, did we mention it's delicious?

Eggplant: These purple veggies have a unique texture and flavour, widely used in Asian and Mediterranean fare for good reason.

Red lentils: Lentils are a wonderfully versatile ingredient that have a creamy texture and slightly nutty flavour.

