Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Crunchy karaage chicken with Japanese mayo

for 4 people
Crunchy karaage chicken with Japanese mayo

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

I’ve recreated a popular street food favourite with this super-quick popcorn chicken, otherwise known as karaage chicken. It’s a must-try. The key is twice cooking the chicken to create the crisp outer coating. Velvety Japanese mayo, available from your local supermarket, is perfect to serve alongside this dish.

Ingredients

400 gChicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces (Main)
1Garlic clove, crushed
1 TbspFinely grated ginger
2 tspSoy sauce
1 tspSalt
1 tspSesame oil
1Egg
¼ cupFlour
¼ cupCornflour

To serve

1 bowlJapanese mayonnaise, Kewpie is the common brand
4Lime wedges, to squeeze
3 sprigsFresh coriander, to garnish

Directions

  1. Place the chicken pieces into a bowl with the garlic, ginger, soy, salt and sesame oil. Place into the fridge for a tleast 1 hour or overnight.
  2. Add the egg to the mixture of chicken. Combine the flours in a separate bowl.
  3. Heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Dip the eggy chicken pieces in the flour then add to the oil in batches, cooking for a few minutes. Once the chicken is all done turn the heat up a notch.
  4. Cook the chicken a second time until the outside is crisp and golden.
  5. Serve hot with mayo, lime wedges and a sprinkle of coriander.

See more of Angela's Japanese inspired recipes:

Collections you may like

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by