Crunchy karaage chicken with Japanese mayo

I’ve recreated a popular street food favourite with this super-quick popcorn chicken, otherwise known as karaage chicken. It’s a must-try. The key is twice cooking the chicken to create the crisp outer coating. Velvety Japanese mayo, available from your local supermarket, is perfect to serve alongside this dish.

Ingredients

400 g Chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces (Main) 1 Garlic clove, crushed 1 Tbsp Finely grated ginger 2 tsp Soy sauce 1 tsp Salt 1 tsp Sesame oil 1 Egg ¼ cup Flour ¼ cup Cornflour

To serve

1 bowl Japanese mayonnaise, Kewpie is the common brand 4 Lime wedges, to squeeze 3 sprigs Fresh coriander, to garnish

Directions

Place the chicken pieces into a bowl with the garlic, ginger, soy, salt and sesame oil. Place into the fridge for a tleast 1 hour or overnight. Add the egg to the mixture of chicken. Combine the flours in a separate bowl. Heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Dip the eggy chicken pieces in the flour then add to the oil in batches, cooking for a few minutes. Once the chicken is all done turn the heat up a notch. Cook the chicken a second time until the outside is crisp and golden. Serve hot with mayo, lime wedges and a sprinkle of coriander.

