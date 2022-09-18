Crispy fish tacos with sweet chilli avocado salsa

Photo / Ben Dearnley

With Leah Itsines' cookbook Good Food Made Simple dinner time is no chore – easy to follow recipes that are full of flavour mean mealtimes are a treat. Case in point this easy fish taco meal. "Use gluten-free tortillas for a gluten-free version. You can replace the fish with firm tofu for a vegetarian meal," advises Leah.

Ingredients

600g firm white skinless fish fillets, such as snapper ½ cup rice flour 1 tsp ground turmeric 2 tsp onion powder To taste ground white pepper To fry peanut oil 2 egg whites 8-10 butter lettuce leaves 8-10 mini tortillas

Sweet chilli avocado salsa

1½ Tbsp sweet chilli sauce 2 Tbsp lime juice 1–2 avocados, diced 1 Lebanese cucumber, quartered lengthways, sliced 2 spring onions, chopped 1 handful coriander, chopped

Directions

To make the salsa: Stir the sweet chilli sauce and lime juice together in a bowl. Add the avocado, cucumber, spring onion and coriander and toss to coat. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside while you prepare the fish. Cut the fish into thick strips. Combine the rice flour, turmeric, onion powder, white pepper and a little salt in a large bowl. Pour enough peanut oil into a large frying pan to come about 1cm up the side of the pan and place the pan over medium–high heat. Whisk the egg whites in a bowl until foamy. Add half of the fish and toss to coat, then dredge the fish pieces in the rice flour mixture. Cook the fish for a few minutes until crisp and cooked through. Drain on paper towel. Repeat with the remaining fish pieces. Lay a lettuce leaf on each tortilla and top with the crispy fish and the salsa. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from Good Food Made Simple by Leah Itsines, photography by Ben Dearnley Published by Murdoch Books RRP $42.99. Cover photograph: Frame Creative