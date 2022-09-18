Voyager 2022 media awards
Crispy fish tacos with sweet chilli avocado salsa

for 4 people

Photo / Ben Dearnley

By Leah Itsines

With Leah Itsines' cookbook Good Food Made Simple dinner time is no chore – easy to follow recipes that are full of flavour mean mealtimes are a treat. Case in point this easy fish taco meal. "Use gluten-free tortillas for a gluten-free version. You can replace the fish with firm tofu for a vegetarian meal," advises Leah.

Ingredients

600gfirm white skinless fish fillets, such as snapper
½ cuprice flour
1 tspground turmeric
2 tsponion powder
To tasteground white pepper
To frypeanut oil
2egg whites
8-10butter lettuce leaves
8-10mini tortillas

Sweet chilli avocado salsa

1½ Tbspsweet chilli sauce
2 Tbsplime juice
1–2avocados, diced
1Lebanese cucumber, quartered lengthways, sliced
2spring onions, chopped
1 handfulcoriander, chopped

Directions

  1. To make the salsa: Stir the sweet chilli sauce and lime juice together in a bowl. Add the avocado, cucumber, spring onion and coriander and toss to coat. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside while you prepare the fish.
  2. Cut the fish into thick strips.
  3. Combine the rice flour, turmeric, onion powder, white pepper and a little salt in a large bowl.
  4. Pour enough peanut oil into a large frying pan to come about 1cm up the side of the pan and place the pan over medium–high heat.
  5. Whisk the egg whites in a bowl until foamy. Add half of the fish and toss to coat, then dredge the fish pieces in the rice flour mixture. Cook the fish for a few minutes until crisp and cooked through. Drain on paper towel. Repeat with the remaining fish pieces.
  6. Lay a lettuce leaf on each tortilla and top with the crispy fish and the salsa. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from Good Food Made Simple by Leah Itsines, photography by Ben Dearnley Published by Murdoch Books RRP $42.99. Cover photograph: Frame Creative

