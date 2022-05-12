Creamy spinach and mushroom baked eggs

Cooked in one pan, this is a less stressful way to cook bacon and eggs in the morning and the vegetable component melds in nicely.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 rashers
|Bacon (Main)
|100 g
|Mushrooms, chopped (Main)
|2 cups
|Baby spinach (Main)
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|½ cup
|Cream
|2
|Eggs (Main)
|¼ cup
|Parmesan cheese, finely grated, plus extra to serve
|1 small handful
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley, to garnish
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Heat the oil in an ovenproof frying pan over a high heat.
- Cook the bacon and mushrooms for 3-5 minutes or until browned. Remove from the pan and keep warm.
- Add the spinach, lemon zest, cream and salt and pepper to taste and cook for 1 minute.
- Remove pan from the heat. Return mushrooms and bacon to the pan. Crack in eggs and sprinkle with parmesan. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until eggs are just set. Sprinkle with parsley and extra parmesan and serve with toast.