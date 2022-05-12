Voyager 2021 media awards
Creamy spinach and mushroom baked eggs

15 min
for 2 people

Tam West

Bite

Cooked in one pan, this is a less stressful way to cook bacon and eggs in the morning and the vegetable component melds in nicely.

Ingredients

1 TbspOlive oil
2 rashersBacon (Main)
100 gMushrooms, chopped (Main)
2 cupsBaby spinach (Main)
1 tspLemon zest
½ cupCream
2Eggs (Main)
¼ cupParmesan cheese, finely grated, plus extra to serve
1 small handfulFlat leaf (Italian) parsley, to garnish

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 180C. Heat the oil in an ovenproof frying pan over a high heat.
  2. Cook the bacon and mushrooms for 3-5 minutes or until browned. Remove from the pan and keep warm.
  3. Add the spinach, lemon zest, cream and salt and pepper to taste and cook for 1 minute.
  4. Remove pan from the heat. Return mushrooms and bacon to the pan. Crack in eggs and sprinkle with parmesan. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until eggs are just set. Sprinkle with parsley and extra parmesan and serve with toast.

