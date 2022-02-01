Cranberry, chocolate and pumpkin seed cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes. Try it and you'll know why.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Peanut butter, chunky style
|1 cup
|Brown sugar
|1
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 ½ cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|2 cups
|Rolled oats
|1 cup
|Dark chocolate, chopped (Main)
|100 g
|Pumpkin seeds (Main)
|1 cup
|Dried cranberries
Directions
- Heat oven to 190C.
- Beat butter and peanut butter together. Beat in sugar then egg and vanilla essence.
- Sift in flour and baking soda. Add rolled oats, chocolate, pumpkin seeds and cranberries and mix to combine
- Roll mixture in 2-tablespoon amounts into balls and place on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Press tops of biscuits with a fork.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on a wire cake rack.