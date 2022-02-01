Cranberry, chocolate and pumpkin seed cookies

Voyager 2021 media awards
10 min
Makes: 52 biscuits
Bite

One of our most popular cookie recipes. Try it and you'll know why.

Ingredients

200 gButter, softened
¼ cupPeanut butter, chunky style
1 cupBrown sugar
1Egg
1 tspVanilla extract
1 ½ cupsFlour
1 tspBaking soda
2 cupsRolled oats
1 cupDark chocolate, chopped (Main)
100 gPumpkin seeds (Main)
1 cupDried cranberries

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 190C.
  2. Beat butter and peanut butter together. Beat in sugar then egg and vanilla essence.
  3. Sift in flour and baking soda. Add rolled oats, chocolate, pumpkin seeds and cranberries and mix to combine
  4. Roll mixture in 2-tablespoon amounts into balls and place on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Press tops of biscuits with a fork.
  5. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on a wire cake rack.

