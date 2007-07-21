These easy to make, family-friendly corn and ham fritters are great for brunch, lunch or pre-make them for picnics and lunch boxes.
Ingredients
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 cup
|Flour
|¼ cup
|Fresh parsley
|4
|Spring onions
|410 g
|Whole kernel sweetcorn
|1
|Ham steak (Main)
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|2
|Eggs
|¾ cup
|Milk
|1 to serve
|Chutney
Directions
- Sift flour and baking powder into a bowl. Add sliced spring onions, chopped parsley, corn and ham. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre, add eggs and milk, then stir to form a batter.
- Heat a frying pan, add a film of oil and drop heaped tablespoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Cook over a medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
- Keep made fritters warm in an oven heated to 160°C while you repeat the process and fry remaining batter into fritters. Serve fritters hot with chutney on the side.
Tip: Always fry a test fritter first to judge the consistency of the batter and the correct temperature for the pan, which should be over a medium heat. If the fritter mixture is too thick, thin it by adding a little more milk.