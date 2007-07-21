Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Corn and ham fritters

These easy to make, family-friendly corn and ham fritters are great for brunch, lunch or pre-make them for picnics and lunch boxes.

Ingredients

½ tspBaking powder
1 cupFlour
¼ cupFresh parsley
4Spring onions
410 gWhole kernel sweetcorn
1Ham steak (Main)
1 to tasteSalt & freshly ground pepper
2Eggs
¾ cupMilk
1 to serveChutney

Directions

  1. Sift flour and baking powder into a bowl. Add sliced spring onions, chopped parsley, corn and ham. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre, add eggs and milk, then stir to form a batter.
  2. Heat a frying pan, add a film of oil and drop heaped tablespoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Cook over a medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
  3. Keep made fritters warm in an oven heated to 160°C while you repeat the process and fry remaining batter into fritters. Serve fritters hot with chutney on the side.

    Tip: Always fry a test fritter first to judge the consistency of the batter and the correct temperature for the pan, which should be over a medium heat. If the fritter mixture is too thick, thin it by adding a little more milk.

