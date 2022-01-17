Coconut mango ice blocks

Tam West

Ice blocks are the perfect medicine for sweltering hot summer days and it’s even better if you make them yourself to have on hand in the freezer should the emergency arise. These recipes are easy and delicious and a long way from the lemonade popsicle that was my earliest ice block memory. The kids should enjoy these as much as the grown-ups. These dairy free ice blocks are refreshing, yet creamy. The toasted coconut adds a textural, perfumed crunch.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Mango puree, fresh or canned (Main) 2 Tbsp Caster sugar, optional 1 ½ cups Coconut cream (Main) 1 Tbsp Fresh lime juice 1 cup Coconut threads, lightly toasted

Directions

Place ½ cup of mango puree with caster sugar in a small saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Stir in remaining puree, coconut cream and lime juice. Pour into ice block moulds and freeze. When half-frozen push sticks in halfway. To finish, de-mould ice blocks and dip into a sugar syrup then coat with toasted coconut threads. To make the sugar syrup, boil together ¾ cup sugar with ½ cup water and simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely then store in the fridge until needed.

