Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Coconut mango ice blocks

Makes: 6
Coconut mango ice blocks

Tam West

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

Ice blocks are the perfect medicine for sweltering hot summer days and it’s even better if you make them yourself to have on hand in the freezer should the emergency arise. These recipes are easy and delicious and a long way from the lemonade popsicle that was my earliest ice block memory. The kids should enjoy these as much as the grown-ups. These dairy free ice blocks are refreshing, yet creamy. The toasted coconut adds a textural, perfumed crunch.

Ingredients

1 ½ cupsMango puree, fresh or canned (Main)
2 TbspCaster sugar, optional
1 ½ cupsCoconut cream (Main)
1 TbspFresh lime juice
1 cupCoconut threads, lightly toasted

Directions

  1. Place ½ cup of mango puree with caster sugar in a small saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until sugar dissolves.
  2. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Stir in remaining puree, coconut cream and lime juice.
  3. Pour into ice block moulds and freeze. When half-frozen push sticks in halfway.
  4. To finish, de-mould ice blocks and dip into a sugar syrup then coat with toasted coconut threads. To make the sugar syrup, boil together ¾ cup sugar with ½ cup water and simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely then store in the fridge until needed.

See Geoff's other ice block recipes

Collections you may like

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by