Chocolate, raspberry and Grand Marnier semifreddo

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This dessert is light, creamy and easy to make and can be prepared well ahead of time. Just whip it out of the freezer 10 minutes before slicing or scooping. I like to add a little extra Grand Marnier to the mix. If you have fresh berries, great, otherwise frozen are just fine.

Ingredients

4Eggs
80 gSugar
¼ cupGrand Marnier (Main)
200 gDark chocolate (Main)
250 mlCream
½ cupFrozen raspberries, crushed slightly (Main)
½ cupRoasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped (Main)
1 servingRaspberries, to garnish (Main)

Directions

  1. Line a loaf tin with plastic wrap leaving an overhang at both ends.
  2. Place eggs and sugar in a heatproof bowl. Whisk until well combined. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water, without it touching the water. Continue to whisk until the mixture is light, creamy and doubled in volume. Add the Grand Marnier, remove from the heat and continue to whisk until cool. This may be done over iced water to speed up the process.
  3. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and melt over the simmering water. Remove and cool slightly.
  4. Whisk the cream until it forms soft peaks.
  5. Fold the chocolate into the egg mixture, then fold the cream through. When well combined, gently fold the raspberries and hazelnuts through. Pour into your lined tin. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.
  6. Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving. You can slice the semifreddo or scoop out of the tin. Decorate with extra raspberries.

