Chocolate, raspberry and Grand Marnier semifreddo

Line a loaf tin with plastic wrap leaving an overhang at both ends.

Place eggs and sugar in a heatproof bowl. Whisk until well combined. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water, without it touching the water. Continue to whisk until the mixture is light, creamy and doubled in volume. Add the Grand Marnier, remove from the heat and continue to whisk until cool. This may be done over iced water to speed up the process.

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and melt over the simmering water. Remove and cool slightly.

Whisk the cream until it forms soft peaks.

Fold the chocolate into the egg mixture, then fold the cream through. When well combined, gently fold the raspberries and hazelnuts through. Pour into your lined tin. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.