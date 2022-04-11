Chocolate honey florentines

These special occasion biscuits with their chewy combination of honey, almonds, dried fruits, spices and dark chocolate are a real treat.
Ingredients
|70 g
|Butter
|70 g
|Honey (Main)
|35 g
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Salt
|50 g
|Currants
|10 g
|Mixed peel
|110 g
|Sliced almonds
|10
|Glace cherries, diced
|¼ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1/8 tsp
|Ground nutmeg
|½
|Lemons, finely grated zest
|40 g
|Dark chocolate (Main)
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
- Melt butter in a medium-sized pot, add honey and sugar and stir until dissolved.
- Add remaining ingredients (except chocolate) and mix well to ensure a good coating of butter and sugar.
- Use a teaspoon to divide the mix into 20 even balls.
- Push the mix down with the back of a teaspoon into a round cookie cutter or metal ring to form a neat circle.
- Bake for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely on the tray.
- Heat a saucepan of water until simmering. Place a stainless steel bowl over the water, add chocolate and stir until completely melted.
- Peel the florentines off the baking paper and place a spoonful of chocolate in the centre of each one. Use the back of the spoon to completely coat with chocolate.
- Place in the fridge to cool for five minutes or until chocolate sets, then store in an airtight container.