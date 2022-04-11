Voyager 2021 media awards
Chocolate honey florentines

Makes: 20

Tam West

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

These special occasion biscuits with their chewy combination of honey, almonds, dried fruits, spices and dark chocolate are a real treat.

Ingredients

70 gButter
70 gHoney (Main)
35 gSugar
½ tspSalt
50 gCurrants
10 gMixed peel
110 gSliced almonds
10Glace cherries, diced
¼ tspGround cinnamon
1/8 tspGround nutmeg
½ Lemons, finely grated zest
40 gDark chocolate (Main)

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
  2. Melt butter in a medium-sized pot, add honey and sugar and stir until dissolved.
  3. Add remaining ingredients (except chocolate) and mix well to ensure a good coating of butter and sugar.
  4. Use a teaspoon to divide the mix into 20 even balls.
  5. Push the mix down with the back of a teaspoon into a round cookie cutter or metal ring to form a neat circle.
  6. Bake for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely on the tray.
  7. Heat a saucepan of water until simmering. Place a stainless steel bowl over the water, add chocolate and stir until completely melted.
  8. Peel the florentines off the baking paper and place a spoonful of chocolate in the centre of each one. Use the back of the spoon to completely coat with chocolate.
  9. Place in the fridge to cool for five minutes or until chocolate sets, then store in an airtight container.

