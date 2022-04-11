Chocolate honey florentines

Heat oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

Melt butter in a medium-sized pot, add honey and sugar and stir until dissolved.

Add remaining ingredients (except chocolate) and mix well to ensure a good coating of butter and sugar.

Use a teaspoon to divide the mix into 20 even balls.

Push the mix down with the back of a teaspoon into a round cookie cutter or metal ring to form a neat circle.

Bake for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely on the tray.

Heat a saucepan of water until simmering. Place a stainless steel bowl over the water, add chocolate and stir until completely melted.

Peel the florentines off the baking paper and place a spoonful of chocolate in the centre of each one. Use the back of the spoon to completely coat with chocolate.