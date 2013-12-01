Chipotle and plum glaze

A spicy, fruity glaze for your baked ham.
Ingredients
|3
|Chipotle peppers, in adobo sauce
|1 cup
|Plum sauce, or use canned black doris plums in syrup (Main)
|½ cup
|Sake, or white wine
|⅓ cup
|Rice wine, or cider vinegar
|1 bunch
|Fresh thyme
|1
|Cinnamon stick
|3
|Cardamom pods
|1
|Bay leaf
|1 bottle
|Apple juice, or use citrus juice, for baking
Directions
- Finely chop chipotle peppers (in adobo sauce) and add to a saucepan with plum sauce (or use canned black doris plums in syrup), sake (or white wine), and rice wine or cider vinegar.
- Add fresh thyme, cinnamon stick, a few cardamom pods and a bay leaf and gently simmer for 5 minutes.
- Cool and strain to remove herbs and spices.
- Remove skin from ham, score ham, rub the glaze all over and bake in a shallow bath of citrus or apple juice, basting frequently as you go.
Note:As a general guide, bake ham in a 170C oven. Cook until the ham is a dark golden colour and has been heated through to approximately 60C using an inserted meat thermometer. If the glaze looks like it's colouring too quickly, lower the oven temperature and cover with foil.