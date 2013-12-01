Chipotle and plum glaze

Tamara West

A spicy, fruity glaze for your baked ham.

Ingredients

3 Chipotle peppers, in adobo sauce 1 cup Plum sauce, or use canned black doris plums in syrup (Main) ½ cup Sake, or white wine ⅓ cup Rice wine, or cider vinegar 1 bunch Fresh thyme 1 Cinnamon stick 3 Cardamom pods 1 Bay leaf 1 bottle Apple juice, or use citrus juice, for baking

Directions

Finely chop chipotle peppers (in adobo sauce) and add to a saucepan with plum sauce (or use canned black doris plums in syrup), sake (or white wine), and rice wine or cider vinegar. Add fresh thyme, cinnamon stick, a few cardamom pods and a bay leaf and gently simmer for 5 minutes. Cool and strain to remove herbs and spices. Remove skin from ham, score ham, rub the glaze all over and bake in a shallow bath of citrus or apple juice, basting frequently as you go.

Note:As a general guide, bake ham in a 170C oven. Cook until the ham is a dark golden colour and has been heated through to approximately 60C using an inserted meat thermometer. If the glaze looks like it's colouring too quickly, lower the oven temperature and cover with foil.

More of Warren's glazes for baked hams