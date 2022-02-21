Voyager 2021 media awards
Chilled green gazpacho soup

Warren Elwin
By
Ingredients

700 gGreen tomatoes, chopped (Main)
1Small onion, chopped
1Cucumber, seeded and diced
1Green chilli, chopped, use 2 if required
1Garlic clove
1 TbspFresh ginger, grated
1Lime, zest and juice
1 handfulFresh mixed herbs, basil, chervil and mint - chopped
1 cupWater
2 tspFlaky sea salt
1 tspSugar
1 to tasteFreshly ground black pepper
¼ cupExtra virgin olive oil
1 bowlGuacamole, to garnish

Directions

  1. Into a bowl place the chopped green tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green chillies, garlic clove, grated ginger, the lime zest and juice and herbs.
  2. Add the water, flaky sea salt, sugar and some freshly ground black pepper.
  3. Blitz in food processor until smooth.
  4. Add the extra virgin olive oil, blend again, then chill well.
  5. Serve in bowls garnished with a spoonful of guacamole.

