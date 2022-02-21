Chilled green gazpacho soup

Ingredients
|700 g
|Green tomatoes, chopped (Main)
|1
|Small onion, chopped
|1
|Cucumber, seeded and diced
|1
|Green chilli, chopped, use 2 if required
|1
|Garlic clove
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|1
|Lime, zest and juice
|1 handful
|Fresh mixed herbs, basil, chervil and mint - chopped
|1 cup
|Water
|2 tsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|1 to taste
|Freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 bowl
|Guacamole, to garnish
Directions
- Into a bowl place the chopped green tomatoes, cucumber, onion, green chillies, garlic clove, grated ginger, the lime zest and juice and herbs.
- Add the water, flaky sea salt, sugar and some freshly ground black pepper.
- Blitz in food processor until smooth.
- Add the extra virgin olive oil, blend again, then chill well.
- Serve in bowls garnished with a spoonful of guacamole.