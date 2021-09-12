Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Chickpea herb crackers

By: Kelsi Boocock

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Makes about 15 crackers

Ingredients

2 cupschickpea flour
1 cupalmond meal
1 Tbspchia seeds
1 Tbspolive oil
1 Tbspmaple syrup
¼ cupfinely chopped rosemary
¼ cupfinely chopped parsley
¼ cupfinely chopped thyme
½ tspbaking powder
¼ tspsalt
¼ cupwater

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Use your hands to form a dough (if the dough is too dry you may need to add a dash more water).
  3. Between two sheets of baking paper roll out the dough until it's thin and even. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into small pieces. Alternatively, use a cookie cutter.
  4. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.

