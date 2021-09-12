Chickpea herb crackers

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.
Makes about 15 crackers
Ingredients
|2 cups
|chickpea flour
|1 cup
|almond meal
|1 Tbsp
|chia seeds
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|maple syrup
|¼ cup
|finely chopped rosemary
|¼ cup
|finely chopped parsley
|¼ cup
|finely chopped thyme
|½ tsp
|baking powder
|¼ tsp
|salt
|¼ cup
|water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Use your hands to form a dough (if the dough is too dry you may need to add a dash more water).
- Between two sheets of baking paper roll out the dough until it's thin and even. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into small pieces. Alternatively, use a cookie cutter.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden.
Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.