Chickpea herb crackers

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Makes about 15 crackers

Ingredients

2 cups chickpea flour 1 cup almond meal 1 Tbsp chia seeds 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp maple syrup ¼ cup finely chopped rosemary ¼ cup finely chopped parsley ¼ cup finely chopped thyme ½ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt ¼ cup water

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Use your hands to form a dough (if the dough is too dry you may need to add a dash more water). Between two sheets of baking paper roll out the dough until it's thin and even. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into small pieces. Alternatively, use a cookie cutter. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.