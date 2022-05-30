Cheese-packed vegetable lasagne

Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray with 2 tablespoons of oil, paprika and cumin. Bake for 25 minutes until soft. Remove and smash with a fork.

Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the broccoli and tomatoes, cooking for a further 5 minutes.

In a large bowl mix the broccoli, pumpkin, ricotta, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

In an ovenproof baking dish place a third of the pumpkin mixture, lasagna sheets and spinach. Repeat, finishing with dry lasagna.

For the topping, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt and egg. Spread over the top and sprinkle with parmesan.