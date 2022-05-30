Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Cheese-packed vegetable lasagne

for 6 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

3 cupscubed pumpkin
¼ cupolive oil
1 tsppaprika
1 tspcumin
1onion, chopped
2 clovesgarlic
1 cupbroccoli, finely chopped
1 tinchopped tomatoes
250gricotta
1 cupgrated tasty cheese
½ cupchopped mixed fresh herbs, e.g. basil, parsley
120gspinach leaves
6-8 sheetsdry lasagne
To garnishbasil leaves

Topping

1 cupGreek yoghurt
1egg
½ cup grated parmesangrated parmesan

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray with 2 tablespoons of oil, paprika and cumin. Bake for 25 minutes until soft. Remove and smash with a fork.
  2. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the broccoli and tomatoes, cooking for a further 5 minutes.
  3. In a large bowl mix the broccoli, pumpkin, ricotta, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. In an ovenproof baking dish place a third of the pumpkin mixture, lasagna sheets and spinach. Repeat, finishing with dry lasagna.
  5. For the topping, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt and egg. Spread over the top and sprinkle with parmesan.
  6. When ready to cook, preheat an oven to 180C. Bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden.

