Cheese-packed vegetable lasagne

Ingredients
|3 cups
|cubed pumpkin
|¼ cup
|olive oil
|1 tsp
|paprika
|1 tsp
|cumin
|1
|onion, chopped
|2 cloves
|garlic
|1 cup
|broccoli, finely chopped
|1 tin
|chopped tomatoes
|250g
|ricotta
|1 cup
|grated tasty cheese
|½ cup
|chopped mixed fresh herbs, e.g. basil, parsley
|120g
|spinach leaves
|6-8 sheets
|dry lasagne
|To garnish
|basil leaves
Topping
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1
|egg
|½ cup grated parmesan
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray with 2 tablespoons of oil, paprika and cumin. Bake for 25 minutes until soft. Remove and smash with a fork.
- Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the broccoli and tomatoes, cooking for a further 5 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix the broccoli, pumpkin, ricotta, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.
- In an ovenproof baking dish place a third of the pumpkin mixture, lasagna sheets and spinach. Repeat, finishing with dry lasagna.
- For the topping, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt and egg. Spread over the top and sprinkle with parmesan.
- When ready to cook, preheat an oven to 180C. Bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden.