This cauliflower and chickpea salad is full of flavour, despite having just a handful of ingredients. When fried, cauliflower has a wonderful nutty flavour. Brussels sprouts and chickpeas add crunch, while the citrus dressing brings a fresh zing to the dish.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, sliced
|¼
|Cauliflower, sliced into shards
|200 g
|Brussels sprouts, quartered
|1 can
|Chickpeas, approx. 420g, drained (Main)
|1
|Spring onion, sliced finely
Dressing
|½
|Oranges, zested
|½
|Lemons, zested
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and cauliflower, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the cauliflower is just starting to soften. Add the Brussels sprouts and toss through for another few minutes to cook and brown.
- Add the chickpeas and spring onion, then season with salt and pepper.
- To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine the orange, lemon, oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Place the warm salad into a serving bowl and toss through the dressing.Serve while warm or allow to cool.