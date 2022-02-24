Voyager 2021 media awards
Cauliflower, brussels sprouts, chickpeas and citrus salad

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This cauliflower and chickpea salad is full of flavour, despite having just a handful of ingredients. When fried, cauliflower has a wonderful nutty flavour. Brussels sprouts and chickpeas add crunch, while the citrus dressing brings a fresh zing to the dish.

Ingredients

1 TbspOlive oil
2 clovesGarlic, sliced
¼ Cauliflower, sliced into shards
200 gBrussels sprouts, quartered
1 canChickpeas, approx. 420g, drained (Main)
1Spring onion, sliced finely

Dressing

½ Oranges, zested
½ Lemons, zested
2 TbspOlive oil

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and cauliflower, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the cauliflower is just starting to soften. Add the Brussels sprouts and toss through for another few minutes to cook and brown.
  2. Add the chickpeas and spring onion, then season with salt and pepper.
  3. To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine the orange, lemon, oil and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Place the warm salad into a serving bowl and toss through the dressing.Serve while warm or allow to cool.

