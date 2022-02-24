Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the garlic and cauliflower, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the cauliflower is just starting to soften. Add the Brussels sprouts and toss through for another few minutes to cook and brown.

Add the chickpeas and spring onion, then season with salt and pepper.

To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine the orange, lemon, oil and season with salt and pepper.