Campbell's Vegetarian Lasagna

This vegetarian lasagne recipes shows you how to make a vegetarian lasagne from scratch. This recipe is a family favourite, packed with buttery pumpkin.

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

Pumpkin layer

1 kg Pumpkin, peeled and thinly sliced 2 Medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced 2 Brown onions, quartered 2 Cloves garlic 1 tbsp Olive oil 500 ml / 2 cups Campbell's Real Stock - Vegetable

Spinach layer

1 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Brow onion, finely chopped 2 cups Baby spinach 1 can Finely chopped tomatoes 6 - 8 Sheets lasagna (depending on sheet size) 1 ½ cup Tasty chedder

Directions

Pre heat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced. Lightly grease a 2.5 litre baking dish. Line a baking tray with baking paper add pumpkin, carrots, onion and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 30 mins or until cooked through. Meanwhile heat oil in a medium saucepan, add onion and cook for 2 mins. Add spinach and tomatoes and cook for 2 mins. Set it aside. When your vegetables are cooked, set aside to cool slightly. Place vegetables in a food processor, process and add Campbell's Real Stock. It should be a runny puree consistency as this helps cook the pasta sheets. Line a baking dish with lasagna sheets, top with pumpkin mix, tomato mix, lasagna sheets, sprinkle half the cheese layer, lasagna sheets, pumpkin layer, lasagna sheets, top with tomato mix and remaining cheese. You should have 3 layers of pasta sheets. Bake for 30- 40 minutes until cheese is golden and pasta is cooked through.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.